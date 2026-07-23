Democratic Treasurer Hopefuls Pitch Rural Turnout And Tougher Watchdog Role

Helmenstine and Xiong say they can energize small-town voters and challenge GOP incumbent John Leiber.

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Two Democratic candidates facing off in the primary race for Wisconsin State Treasurer both claim to be the best candidate to help the party excite rural communities to turn out to vote this fall.

The winner of the August 11 election will face incumbent John Leiber, the only Republican currently holding one of Wisconsin’s constitutional offices.

Black Earth village board trustee Dylan Helmenstine and Marathon County board member Yee Leng Xiong met at a Democratic candidate forum in La Crosse Tuesday evening, hosted by Young Democrats of Wisconsin and the 3rd Congressional District Democrats of Wisconsin.

Both candidates detailed their credentials managing budgets for local governments and school districts, and serving in governor-appointed roles on state committees.

Helmenstine touted his experience as a financial analyst for Wisconsin’s Medicaid programs and as a manager of the state’s personal protective equipment warehouse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also celebrated his upbringing in his Dane County village of fewer than 2,000 residents, saying he was the only Democratic candidate left on the ballot who was raised in, and still lives in, a rural community.

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“I think it’s really important that as we go forward as a party, that we have somebody who has that experience talking across Wisconsin about democratic values and leading forward, to make sure we are bringing everybody along in our vision for a Wisconsin that’s moving forward.”

Xiong highlighted his election successes at the county board and school board level in what he described as a “ruby red” area of north central Wisconsin. He said both gave him experience working within a Republican-led government.

Xiong, whose parents were a part of the wave of Hmong refugees who came to Wisconsin after the Vietnam War, also made an unsuccessful bid for the state’s 85th Assembly in 2024. The nonprofit leader lost by less than 7 percentage points to incumbent Republican Patrick Snyder.

But Xiong painted the loss as a learning experience.

“I was able to bring out groups of individuals that have never actually voted before or have never actually canvassed before,” he said at the forum. “What we want to do more than ever is bring out these individuals that are tired of what’s happening nationally, tired of what’s happening statewide, and bringing them together to actually make change.”

Both candidates claimed they could not only turn out voters for the treasurer’s race in the fall, but that they would be a part of helping Democrats win control of the “trifecta” of the governor’s mansion, state Assembly and state Senate.

Helmenstine and Xiong both laid out visions of a more active state treasurer’s office, with each taking shots at the current office holder for not doing enough.

Leiber, who describes himself in campaign materials as a “true fiscal conservative,” has promoted himself as someone who will administer the duties of state treasurer without “growing government.”

The Democratic candidates each described wanting to build a public dashboard to allow Wisconsinites to better understand how state funds are being spent.

Helmenstine said he would also use the tool to show taxpayers how much of school funding is being diverted to the state’s charter school program. He said the treasurer should be focused on identifying corruption within government spending and call out ways that tax money is being funneled to private companies.

Xiong said he would allow residents to see how much money is going to elected officials in the form of per diem payments, calling the treasurer an “independent fiscal watchdog” for Wisconsin residents.

Democrats running for Wisconsin Treasurer each claim they can turn out rural voters was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.