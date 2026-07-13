Ian’s Pizza Shares Plans For Harbor District

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A new Ian’s Pizza location planned for the Harbor District will operate as both a restaurant and production hub for the company’s frozen line.

Ian’s shared the update on social media in late June, more than six months after submitting its initial proposal in early December. The location is now hiring and targeting an August opening.

Located at 2055 S. 1st St. in the River One development, the 3,382-square-foot space will include a public-facing counter serving slices, salads and whole pizzas to go, while part of the kitchen will be dedicated to Ian’s Pizza Anywhere, the brand’s line of frozen take-and-bake slices.

Ian’s Pizza Anywhere debuted in 2024 and features crowd-favorite flavors such as mac n’ cheese and cheese. The frozen slices are made with the same 48-hour risen dough served in Ian’s restaurants and are designed to be reheated quickly in the oven or toaster oven.

The new location will expand production of the frozen pizzas, which are currently available exclusively at Sendik’s Fine Foods in Brookfield. It also adds to the existing lineup of food and drink businesses at River One, including The Bridgewater Modern Grill and Casera Cafe & Bakery.

The six-acre, mixed-use development is also home to Tribute Apartments and office space anchored by Michels Corp. Several commercial storefronts at the site remain vacant.

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Ian’s is building out its space in partnership with ADK Design and RINKA. Construction had been scheduled to wrap up in June, though a recent interior video shows the location is still a work in progress.

Founded in Madison in 2001, Ian’s has since grown to eight restaurants across the state, including three in the city of Milwaukee. The company also vends at American Family Field, Summerfest and UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The late-night restaurant is known for New York-style slices featuring comfort-food-inspired toppings such as Buffalo chicken and cheesy potato with ranch, along with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-friendly options.

A license application for the Harbor District location is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. Ian’s has not yet announced a firm opening date, but said it will share future updates on social media.

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