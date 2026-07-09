Convention Center CEO Will Appeal His Firing

Marty Brooks will have his day before the board, and the public.

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Marty Brooks will not leave quietly. In fact, he doesn’t want to leave at all.

The longtime leader of the Wisconsin Center District, which operates the Baird Center, Miller High Life Theatre and UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, is appealing his termination.

The district board voted unanimously to terminate Brooks for cause on June 8, but, per the terms of his three-year contract, he was entitled to a 30-day period to appeal his termination.

He’s elected to do that and is scheduled to present his case before the board on July 22.

Of note, Brooks has requested to do it in open session. The board has spent several hours in closed session in recent months discussing Brooks, but Brooks and his legal representation will be able to discuss the issue before the public.

“At this time, the board’s focus remains on the contractual process outlined in the president and CEO’s employment agreement. That process is ongoing, and Marty Brooks remains on administrative leave,” said a spokesperson in a statement.

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Brooks, 70 has been embattled for months, first with accusations that he pinched the butt of board member José G. Pérez at a fundraiser late last year and then with board concern over a $145,000 study that Brooks entered into unilaterally, which recommended replacing the Miller High Life Theatre with a convention center hotel.

But according to board member and downtown alderman Robert Bauman, neither of those things led directly to the firing.

“Serious misappropriation of funds involving credit cards,” said Bauman, describing the reason for the firing, on June 8.

Board Chair Jim Kanter, reading a statement after the vote, said the “major findings” in the board’s decision to fire Brooks centered on misuse of WCD funds, violations of the bylaws and the employee handbook, and misrepresentation to the board. “Most importantly, we want employees, customers, partners and stakeholders to know that the Wisconsin Center District remains focused on its mission and the important role it plays in our community,” he said.

Brooks, as elected officials later confirmed, used WCD credit cards to make political contributions. Sources said other issues included the purchase of expensive shoes for an employee and himself and the purchase of custom LEGO sets for Baird Center general contractors.

The district is funded by a combination of hotel, sales and rental car taxes, as well as earned income.

After Brooks’ termination, the board installed Kanter as interim chief of staff. It later voted to pay him $30,000 per month. Grady Crosby was elevated to board chair.

Brooks’ contract paid him a base salary of $445,000 in the final year, plus several bonuses. He had led the convention center district since 2018.

According to multiple sources, Brooks attempted to negotiate a settlement before and after the termination vote.