Amazon Plans Menomonee Valley Facility

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Online retailer Amazon is planning a facility with fast access to Downtown Milwaukee.

A newly filed commercial alteration permit details the company’s plans to develop a “rapid fulfillment facility supporting delivery within 30 minutes.”

The company’s 30-minute service, Amazon Now, offers “fresh food, beverages and daily necessities with delivery in minutes.”

Amazon intends to build out an 11,246-square-foot fulfillment center at 1230 W. Bruce St.

The facility would be less than 1/200th the size of the company’s 2.5-million-square-foot Oak Creek distribution center, but it would take less than half the time to travel from the new facility to Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons, the city’s largest office building.

The new location comes as Amazon faces competition in the fast-delivery space from DoorDash, which recently expanded a Milwaukee facility, and Instacart.

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It would not be Amazon’s first facility in Milwaukee. Since 2016, the company has leased space at 3935 W. Mitchell St. in the Stadium Business Park. A 2024 permit request refers to a grocery fulfillment operation within the 38,000-square-foot space. The company previously was reported to have leased 49,000 square feet of space in the business park.

The e-commerce giant also owns Whole Foods, which has a grocery store at 2305 N. Prospect Ave.

Amazon would lease space in the building on the edge of the Menomonee Valley from an affiliate of David Winograd‘s LCM Funds. The LCM affiliate has owned the property since 2019.

Thomas A. Mason Co., a painting and flooring contractor, leases approximately 15,000 square feet of space in the building for storage and would remain. Great Lakes Distillery, according to a 2022 occupancy permit, leases 6,400 square feet at the rear of the building.

Other tenant spaces are located in the interior of the 44,364-square-foot building. The structure, which abuts the Burnham Canal, was constructed in 1945.

According to the permit request, Amazon is working with the Minneapolis office of Core States Group on the project.

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