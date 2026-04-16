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We could all use a break after enduring another Milwaukee flood. Luckily, there’s lots to check out this weekend. The Milwaukee Film Fest is here, bringing dozens of independent films, short films and more to some of Milwaukee’s iconic theaters. Gallery Night MKE will transform local businesses into art galleries and live music venues, and Future Builders Start Here gives families a fun, hands-on introduction to trade jobs in Milwaukee.

April 16-30: Milwaukee Film Fest

One of the Midwest’s largest film festivals returns with a packed lineup filled with national and local independent films, short film compilations, live podcasts and more. There’s plenty to see, including Ueck, a documentary celebrating the life of the iconic Brewers play-by-play announcer, and Buster Keaton’s The General, a legendary silent comedy that will be accompanied by live music from Anvil Orchestra. Films and events will be screened and hosted at both the Downer Theatre and the Oriental Theatre. For more information, including a PDF version of the festival’s program, visit the Milwaukee Film website.

April 17-18: Gallery Night MKE

Storefronts, bars and restaurants will transform into miniature art galleries for the weekend as part of the springtime edition of Gallery Night MKE. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase art as they explore areas like Walker’s Point, East Town and the Historic Third Ward, and can experience their favorite Milwaukee spots in a whole new way when pop-ups and performing artists take over the space. For more information, including an interactive map that showcases participating businesses, visit the Gallery Night MKE website.

April 18: Record Store Day

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Part of what makes Milwaukee so special is its vibrant and diverse music scene. That includes the city’s lineup of independent record stores, most of which will be celebrating national Record Store Day this Saturday. Shops like Lilliput Records and Volta Records will have exclusive, limited-edition records for sale that you won’t be able to find anywhere else. Each shop will also be running its own discounts on used and new items, making it worth exploring more than just one spot. To find out if your favorite Milwaukee record store is participating, visit the Record Store Day website.

April 18: Milwaukee Zine Fest

Milwaukee Zine Fest, a celebration of DIY short-form magazines, will bring more than 100 vendors from all over the country to the Milwaukee Central Library branch. Guests can purchase goods from local artists, photographers, writers and more while learning how to create zines of their own. There are also a number of scheduled events, such as a “typewriter petting zoo,” a rare book exhibit, screen printing lessons and more. The festival is free to attend and will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Zine Fest website.

April 18: Future Builders Start Here

Do you have a family member interested in getting into the trades? American Family Field is hosting Future Builders Start Here, a family-friendly event that will give guests hands-on experience in construction, (virtual) welding, carpentry and more. A 44-foot mobile field trip trailer tour will deliver an intro to these types of jobs, and families can explore a mock construction site and participate in trivia events. Future Builders Start Here will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

April 19: Keg Standup

Lakefront Brewery will transform its taproom into a comedy club for the evening as part of its monthly Keg Standup series. During the show, the brewery’s kitchen will be closed, but it will offer a selection of snacks as well as its full lineup of craft beer and cocktails exclusive to this event. The show will begin at 7 p.m., and tickets are required ahead of time. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Lakefront Brewery website.