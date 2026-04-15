Where to Eat and Drink During the Milwaukee Film Festival

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The Milwaukee Film Festival returns to screens April 16 — and with it, an opportunity for movie buffs to explore the East Side dining scene.

While the neighborhood has seen several bar and restaurant closures over the past year, plenty of options remain within blocks of both the Oriental Theatre and the Downer Theatre, both sites for the 2026 festival.

That includes ultra-casual spots like Ian’s Pizza, where moviegoers can swing by for a slice served on a paper plate. The shop, located just steps from the Oriental at 2035 E. North Ave., is also open late — until 2:30 a.m. on weekends — making it an ideal stop for a post-show snack.

Also nearby is Ma Fischer’s, an old-school diner serving burgers, sandwiches, pasta and classic breakfast dishes. Once open 24 hours, the restaurant at 2214 N. Farwell Ave. now shuts down daily at 9 p.m.

Comet Cafe offers a similar diner feel, its dining room at 1947 N. Farwell Ave. lined with padded booths and swiveling barstools. The menu centers on Midwestern comfort with dishes like meatloaf, macaroni and cheese, and vegan Salisbury steak. Additional vegan-friendly eats can be found at Temple Goddess, 1978 N. Farwell Ave., and Strange Town, 2101 N. Prospect Ave.

Asian restaurants abound throughout the neighborhood, with options spanning Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese, Thai and Korean cuisines. That includes Back Street, 2116 N. Farwell Ave., an all-you-can-eat destination for hot pot and Korean barbecue; Saigon Baguette, 2338 N. Farwell Ave., known for its banh mi and pho; Stone Bowl Grill, 1958 N. Farwell Ave., serving Korean comfort food like bibimbap, noodles and scallion pancakes; and Rice N Roll Bistro, 1952 N. Farwell Ave., which offers both Thai food and sushi.

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Tsaocaa, 2224 N. Farwell Ave., and Taichi Bubble Tea, 2028 E. North Ave., are boba cafes that also offer food such as Korean fried chicken, dumplings and ramen. Maru, a Korean bistro at 2150 N. Prospect Ave., is filling and traditional, highlighting dishes like spicy beef bulgogi and kimchi dumpling stew, while Kawa, 2321 N. Murray Ave., rounds out the list with its crowd-favorite ramen and sushi.

A new addition to the neighborhood, Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ operates in the same building as Kawa; both spots feature retractable garage doors that open on fair-weather evenings. The barbecue joint will also offer a selection of themed cocktails for the duration of the festival.

In the realm of bar food — chicken wings, burgers, schnitzel — Von Trier, Vier North and Hooligan’s Super Bar are all worthy options. The bars, located at 2235 N. Farwell Ave., 1832 E. North Ave. and 2017 E. North Ave., respectively, lean quick and casual — great for group appetizers or late night bites.

Nadi Plates, not yet open in its upcoming brick-and-mortar at 2238 N. Farwell Ave., will nonetheless make an appearance on the festival’s opening night. The company’s food truck will be parked at Ivanhoe Plaza from 5 to 10 p.m. April 16, with a menu of scratch-made Italian food.

Though farther removed from the bustling blocks surrounding the Oriental, OG Pub & Grille — a rebrand of The Original at 2498 N. Bartlett Ave. — and Tess, 2499 N. Bartlett Ave., could make a great date-night double feature. Drop by Tess for an upscale meal of braised short ribs, housemade ravioli or Peruvian chicken, then circle back to OG for a nightcap — or skip the early dinner and opt instead for OG’s Friday fish fry.

Have an early morning showtime? Pick up pastries from Poppy Bakery, 2021 E. Ivanhoe Pl., or bagels from Allie Boy’s Bagelry & Luncheonette, 2100 N. Farwell Ave..

Allie Boy’s shares a building with two additional options. Wayfinder, an allergy-friendly destination for global small plates and craft beer, operates next door in the former Good City Brewing space, which also features a rooftop tiki bar. Judy’s Cantina is a tenant in the building’s northernmost space, serving dishes like pollo en mole poblano, tacos, burritos and frozen margaritas.

Downer Theatre

Located less than a mile northeast of the Oriental, the Downer Theatre is within easy reach of most of the restaurants listed above — and it also has a handful of options right outside its doors.

Pizza Man is a direct neighbor, offering both deep-dish and thin-crust pies — plus salads, pasta and Italian entrees — at 2597 N. Downer Ave. Specials at Pizza Man include a weekday happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., half-price wine bottles on Wednesdays and $7 martini Thursdays.

Cafe Hollander continues the European theme with Dutch and Belgian eats, a robust beer list and a sprawling outdoor patio. The Lowlands Group restaurant, 2608 N. Downer Ave., also has a dedicated gluten-free menu.

Tucked beneath an emerald green awning at 2523 E. Belleview Pl., Henry’s is a casual stop for drinks and pub fare. Appetizers like chicken wings and loaded nachos complement the dive bar feel at Henry’s, while shepherd’s pie and pan-fried walleye offer rib-sticking comfort.

Also nearby is BelAir Cantina, which operates one of its six taquerias at 2625 N. Downer Ave. The restaurant is best known for tacos, available with fillings such as pollo verde and soy chorizo, as well as fusion riffs like Korean beef and eggplant parmesan. Weekend brunch is available until 3 p.m.

Stone Creek Coffee, 2650 N. Downer Ave., and Canela Cafe, 2621 N. Downer Ave., are also contenders for morning movies, serving coffee and espresso, pastries and brunch dishes just steps from the theater.

For a fun pre- or post-show drink, SereniTea Lounge offers craft cocktails — both alcoholic and non — as well as boba teas, smoothies, shakes and hot beverages. The cafe, 2569 N. Downer Ave., also has a small selection of snacks, including sweet and savory pastries.

Farther away — though still less than a mile from the theater — is Lake Park Bistro, a French restaurant from the Bartolotta group. Reservations are recommended for the upscale eatery, 3133 E. Newberry Blvd., which offers entrees like steak frites and brown butter sole alongside an extensive wine list.

The same is true for Sala at 2613 E. Hampshire St., which highlights classic Italian fare. Pasta is topped with ladles of sugo — slow-simmered tomato sauce made from a family recipe — or tossed with mixed seafood and cream. Additional standouts include pizzas and desserts like tiramisu and cannoli.

After its kickoff Wednesday, the film festival will continue for two weeks, ending April 30. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Film website.

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