Soul Food Restaurant For Lisbon Avenue

Suite 76, a full-service bar and restaurant, is proposed for the Northwest Side.

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Nearly a year after Dairyland was rumored for the site, a new soul food restaurant is proposed to open at 7602 W. Lisbon Ave. Plans for Suite 76, billed as a full-service soul food restaurant, are pending Milwaukee Common Council approval.

Co-owners Yaurea and Catherine Alexander would take over the space, offering sit-down dining and bar service on the main floor, with a second bar, pool table and gaming machines on the lower level.

The partners listed prior work with Scene 1 Restaurant & Lounge as experience on the license application.

A proposed menu for Suite 76 centers on meat and seafood, with entrees such as Hennessy lamb chops, fried pork chops and catfish, along with sides including baked macaroni and cheese, candied yams and collard greens. Items such as jumbo lump crab cakes and Cajun corn ribs are in the small plates category, with salads and a variety of desserts also featured.

Daily specials would include nacho fries on Tuesdays, soup on Wednesdays, corned beef on Thursdays and loaded oysters on Fridays. Saturday brunch, served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offers dishes like shrimp and grits, steak and eggs, salmon croquettes and avocado toast.

Suite 76 also plans to host soul food Sundays with a specialty menu featuring deep-fried turkey wings with mashed potatoes and gravy, oxtails, stuffed chicken breasts, pot roast and more.

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A proposed drink menu was not included in the application. The business projects 70% of revenue from food, 25% from alcohol sales and 5% from cigarette, vape and tobacco sales. Hookah service is among the requests on a public entertainment premises license.

Construction was slated to begin in March, and a target opening date is set for May 4. Proposed hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Once home to Corner Pub and A&J Grill, the building sits on a 0.5-acre parcel with on-site parking for up to 20 vehicles. Alexander Bullock Investments LLC, registered to Yaurea Alexander, purchased the property for $625,000 in January.

Ownership did not comment further on their plans for the business by the time of publication.

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