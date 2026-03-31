Milwaukee Sushi Restaurant Is a James Beard Finalist

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Fresh off its first year of service, 1033 Omakase has secured a finalist slot in the 2026 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.

The high-end sushi spot, 1033 S. 1st St., is among 10 establishments in the Best New Restaurant category and will be Milwaukee’s sole representative at the ceremony — but not Wisconsin’s.

Nominees including Zak Baker of Tosa’s Ca’Lucchenzo, Cultured in Sister Bay, Hastings Cameron of Imaginary Factory in Madison and Sway Brewing & Blending in Baileys Harbor, all made the cut. Vanessa Rose, chef-owner of Mother’s; The Mothership cocktail bar; and Lisa Kirkpatrick and Paul Zerkel of Goodkind—all announced as semifinalists in January—will not move on.

Chef Worawit “Ray” Boonyapituksakul and Cherry Phetleung are the partners behind 1033 Omakase, which has been booked solid since its December 2024 opening. Those who have been lucky enough to snap up a reservation can attest: It’s popular for good reason.

The restaurant occupies a tiny space in the southeast corner of Trio Apartments and includes just 10 seats, ensuring close quarters with — and an unobstructed view of — Chef Ray as he crafts a 14-course meal delivered bite by bite in the form of nigiri pieces, Japanese egg custard and glitter-spritzed tartare.

1033 Omakase’s exclusivity, midnight-blue mood lighting, attentive service, counter seating — even its throwback R&B soundtrack — are all part of the experience, honed over years by Chef Ray. What may feel like an overnight success actually stems from decades of dedication. Born and raised in Thailand, the chef studied art and worked as a graphic designer before moving to the United States, where he trained under the acclaimed chef Masaharu Morimoto. He later launched Home-Omakase by DAG, hosting pop-ups and private dinners across Milwaukee — his final stop before the brick-and-mortar restaurant.

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Now up for a national award, 1033 Omakase shines the spotlight on Milwaukee’s ever-evolving dining scene, one that appreciates beer, brats and cheese but is no longer defined by those things alone. Tune in later this spring to see if the restaurant takes it all.

The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony will be held at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on Monday, June 15, at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are priced at $575.

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