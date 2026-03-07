Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Mar 7th, 2026 01:00 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Gov. Evers Appoints Tanner Kilander to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court

Feb 27th, 2026 by Gov. Tony Evers

Matt Goodwin Named Commissioner of Athletics & Academics

Goodwin will step into the role today

Feb 27th, 2026 by Milwaukee Recreation

2026 Wisconsin Urban Forestry Award Winners Announced

Feb 26th, 2026 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Robert Brinkmann Named Chancellor of UW-Stevens Point

Feb 25th, 2026 by Universities of Wisconsin

Milwaukee Recreation Manager of Operations Receives George Wilson Service Award

Andrew Rossa honored by Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association

Feb 25th, 2026 by Milwaukee Recreation

WISN’s Kendall Keys to Anchor Weekend Evening Newscasts

Feb 25th, 2026 by WISN 12

WUWM 89.7 – Milwaukee’s NPR Welcomes Maureen McCollum as Vice President of Content

Feb 23rd, 2026 by WUWM 89.7

UPAF Names 2026 Community Campaign Co-Chairs as Arts Engagement Grows Regionally

United Performing Arts Fund has named Cecelia Gore and Vince Vitrano as Co-Chairs of the 2026 UPAF Community Campaign.

Feb 17th, 2026 by United Performing Arts Fund

Lynden Announces Third Cohort of Ruth Arts Mary L. Nohl Alumni Awardees

Four Artists Selected

 

Feb 16th, 2026 by Lynden Sculpture Garden

Sheri Lieffring Joins RaSmith as an Ecological Project Manager in the Municipal Services Division

Feb 12th, 2026 by raSmith

Mike DaSilva Named Mount Mary University Head Soccer Coach

Feb 12th, 2026 by Mount Mary University

Jacqueline Hrovat Named President of Mallery s.c.

Feb 9th, 2026 by Mallery s.c.

MSA Welcomes John Kolodzinski as Engineering Project Manager

Feb 9th, 2026 by MSA Professional Services, Inc.

Andrea Williams Named Permanent Host of TMJ4’s “Milwaukee Tonight”

Feb 6th, 2026 by TMJ4

Gov. Evers Appoints Diane Meulemans to the Waupaca County Circuit Court

Feb 5th, 2026 by Gov. Tony Evers

Alverno College Alumna Named Dean of Students

Alverno College has named alumna Vanessa Vásquez ’12 MA ’15 dean of students.

Feb 4th, 2026 by Alverno College

