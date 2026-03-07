New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
Matt Goodwin Named Commissioner of Athletics & Academics
Goodwin will step into the role today
Feb 27th, 2026 by Milwaukee Recreation
2026 Wisconsin Urban Forestry Award Winners Announced
Feb 26th, 2026 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
Milwaukee Recreation Manager of Operations Receives George Wilson Service Award
Andrew Rossa honored by Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association
Feb 25th, 2026 by Milwaukee Recreation
WISN’s Kendall Keys to Anchor Weekend Evening Newscasts
Feb 25th, 2026 by WISN 12
UPAF Names 2026 Community Campaign Co-Chairs as Arts Engagement Grows Regionally
United Performing Arts Fund has named Cecelia Gore and Vince Vitrano as Co-Chairs of the 2026 UPAF Community Campaign.
Feb 17th, 2026 by United Performing Arts Fund
Lynden Announces Third Cohort of Ruth Arts Mary L. Nohl Alumni Awardees
Four Artists Selected
Feb 16th, 2026 by Lynden Sculpture Garden
Jacqueline Hrovat Named President of Mallery s.c.
Feb 9th, 2026 by Mallery s.c.
Andrea Williams Named Permanent Host of TMJ4’s “Milwaukee Tonight”
Feb 6th, 2026 by TMJ4
Alverno College Alumna Named Dean of Students
Alverno College has named alumna Vanessa Vásquez ’12 MA ’15 dean of students.
Feb 4th, 2026 by Alverno College
