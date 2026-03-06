MPS Plans To Cut 263 Non-Classroom Jobs To Close $46 Million Gap

Superintendent says classroom teaching positions will be spared under cost-cutting plan.

Milwaukee Public Schools announced Friday it plans to cut 263 non-classroom staff positions to help reduce the $46 million budget gap the district is facing.

In a letter to MPS families, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said no classroom teaching positions would be cut.

“Our goal is to keep class sizes manageable with caps of 32 in middle school, 28 in elementary and smaller in K3-K5,” the letter says. “This will allow us to continue strengthening teaching, learning and literacy where it matters most — with your children.”

Last month, MPS announced auditors found the district spent $46 million more than it budgeted in 2024-25. Cassellius said cutting the jobs will save about $30 million dollars.

The reductions would take effect next school year, pending board approval.

About 40 of the positions are already vacant.

Cassellius said affected employees eligible for classroom-based roles will be encouraged to apply for available jobs.

In the letter to families announcing the cuts, Cassellius said the district is planning a “more unified team to support student belonging, safety, and well‑being across the district.”

She said that includes dedicated staff for Black and Latino male achievement, gender identity and inclusion, positive behavioral interventions and supports, and restorative practices.

“Though there may not be as many of these positions as there were with COVID-19 relief funds available to fund them, we remain committed to this work on behalf of all of our students,” the letter states.

