Man Gets 7 Years For Setting TikTok Fire At Rep. Grothman’s Office

Fond du Lac judge also ordered seven years of extended supervision in the 2025 office fire case.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in prison and seven years of extended supervision for setting fire to a Wisconsin congressman’s Fond du Lac office last year.

Caiden Stachowicz was sentenced Thursday by Judge Tricia Walker. He entered a no contest plea for the arson charge in November.

Stachowicz was arrested and charged in January 2025. According to a criminal complaint, he told police he started a fire at the Fond du Lac office of U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, over the representative’s “yes” vote on a briefly-enforced federal ban on TikTok.

Stachowicz first tried to break into the office but was unsuccessful, and then started a fire near an electrical unit behind the building.

In a statement, Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney said political violence isn’t a partisan issue.

“It must be taken seriously to protect our Democratic Republic and ensure that the best of America are willing to step up and serve their communities and our country,” Toney stated.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

20-year-old sentenced to 7 years in prison for setting fire to Wisconsin congressman’s office was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.