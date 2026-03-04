New Cafe Opens in Brewery District

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Get Fresh! Cafe opened Tuesday in the Brewery District, bringing new life to a counter-service space previously home to the Boiler House Cafe and Bon Bon Shop.

The new business specializes in “artisanal fast food,” offering made-to-order wraps, salads and smoothies, with grab-and-go items including bottled drinks, fresh fruit, and assorted baked goods.

Just two days into service, nearby office workers had already taken an interest in the cafe at 1259 N. 10th St., streaming in during the lunch hour, said owner Sydney Newman, who paused to chat with customers Wednesday while preparing orders behind the counter.

Newman said she hopes the cafe also becomes a weekend destination for residents in the nearby Eleven25 building.

The brick-and-mortar cafe marks the latest stop in Newman’s 20-year industry career. Get Fresh! began as a catering business and pop-up operation before partnering with Diverse Dining Market for regular lunch service.

Its permanent location builds on an existing menu of savory wraps, with highlights including Reuben, orange chicken and spicy roast beef — rolled in a flour tortilla and served with a side of chips. A deli case is stocked with premade salads like turkey Cobb, veggie lovers and Triple Berry Blue — strawberries, blueberries and raspberries over a bed of romaine lettuce, red onion and blue cheese crumbles.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

For breakfast, Get Fresh! offers egg and cheese wraps with bacon or sausage, along with a vegan option featuring meatless sausage, potatoes, bell pepper and spinach. À la carte items like fruit bowls, hard-boiled eggs, cookies and muffins are also available.

House beverages include Rishi Tea, drip coffee, iced coffee and lattes from Wauwatosa-based Idyll Coffee Roasters, and hot chocolate from Ghirardelli, alongside smoothies made with fresh fruit, protein powder and nondairy milk. Get Fresh! also features bottled drinks from local businesses like Juiced! and Soul Brew Kombucha.

The 1,100-square-foot cafe was built out and remodeled by a previous operator, giving Newman a nearly turnkey opportunity. She has since added her own touch, filling the space with live plants and draping artificial ivy from the windows.

While most items are packaged to go, Get Fresh! includes limited on-site seating, accommodating up to 10 people for dine-in. The business’s posted capacity is 25.

Get Fresh! Cafe is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. See the business’s website for more information.

Photos

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.