Juice Bar Planned For South Side

Small business owner Maria Acevedo is bringing her juice company, Just Pressed, to a brick-and-mortar space on Milwaukee’s South Side.

The new location, tentatively planned to open in mid-April at 2206 S. Muskego Ave., aims to expand neighborhood access to fresh fruit- and vegetable-based drinks while introducing Just Pressed to a broader audience.

Acevedo is a longtime juicer, though her path as an entrepreneur is more recent. “I experienced a heart condition at the age of 11, and ever since then I’ve been super knowledgeable about the foods I’m consuming,” she said. “I was just juicing for myself, trying to bring more nutrients into my body.”

As she pursued her own health journey, Acevedo felt a pull to help others through another longtime dream: entrepreneurship. “I’ve always wanted to become a business owner,” she said. “Especially having the desire to elevate our community.”

The proposed business would occupy 588 square feet within a former insurance office in the Forest Home Hills neighborhood, with plans to transform the corporate space into a warm and welcoming cafe. Limited on-site seating will be available, Acevedo confirmed.

Just Pressed plans to launch with a core menu of organic, fruit-based juices, including hydrating Blush Theory, berry-hued Purple Passion, citrus-forward Day Break and Reset Mode, a green juice packed with apple, pineapple, spinach and celery.

Juices are made in small batches using whole-food ingredients, and include no preservatives or added sugars, notes the business’s website.

Offerings could eventually expand to include retail items or snacks like acai bowls, with potential events and community-focused initiatives also on the horizon.

Acevedo said she hopes customers see the business as inspiration that “entrepreneurship, wellness and ownership is actually possible.”

“It’s something I feel like younger generations should be able to see,” she added. “You are able to expand your horizons, reach for your goals and actually accomplish them.”

Acevedo’s ambitions don’t stop with the brick-and-mortar location. She hopes to continue building on the startup business, noting she would consider franchising if the opportunity arises.

An occupancy permit for the proposed business is pending before the City of Milwaukee. Just Pressed will also need to secure a food dealer’s license prior to opening.

For future updates, visit the Just Pressed website or follow the business’s social media page.

