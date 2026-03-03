WI National Guard Members Supporting U.S. Strikes On Iran

Gov. Evers say he is 'praying for the health, safety, and safe return' of troops.

More than 400 members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard are stationed in the Middle East during the ongoing military action against Iran.

Those troops are now supporting key operations to the U.S. strikes on Iran, according to Gen. Dan Caine, the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who spoke during a press conference Monday.

The Wisconsin troops were among the military members Caine mentioned during his remarks.

“The integrated reserve and National Guard forces have continued to demonstrate the value of America’s reserve forces, including the Wisconsin Army National Guard operating in Kuwait and Iraq,” he said.

So far, six American troops have been killed since the military action began Saturday. According to media reports, those casualties occurred during a strike on an American military base in Kuwait.

On Nov. 30, Wisconsin soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 121st Field Artillery Regiment and 108th Forward Support Company were sent for a year-long mobilization tour in the Middle East.

The soldiers were sent to “provide High Mobility Artillery Rocket System capabilities within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility while working alongside their strategic partners in the region,” according to the National Guard.

Gov. Tony Evers, commander in chief of the Wisconsin National Guard, posted on social media Monday that he is praying for the troops.

“As we continue monitoring the war in the Middle East, Kathy and I are praying for the health, safety, and safe return of our Wisconsin National Guard members currently supporting ongoing military operations overseas. We urge Wisconsinites to join us,” Evers wrote.

At the Joint Chiefs press conference, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the operation had a “decisive mission” to eliminate the threat of Iranian ballistic missiles, destroy the country’s navy and ensure “no nukes.”

Hegseth dismissed questions about the timeframe at his briefing and said Trump had “latitude” to decide how long it would take.

“Four weeks, two weeks, six weeks,” he said. “It could move up. It could move back.”

Wisconsin National Guard members supporting military operations in the Middle East was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.