Wauwatosa and West Allis Merge Fire Departments

Two suburban Milwaukee communities are merging fire departments in an effort to save money.

Wauwatosa and West Allis officials approved an intergovernmental agreement Tuesday to create a joint fire department. The new department will be called Milwaukee Metro Fire Rescue.

Both cities are in Milwaukee County. Wauwatosa has a population of around 50,000 residents, while West Allis has a population of around 60,000. A recent study found the merger could save the communities an estimated $7 million over five years.

Officials have been discussing the agreement for several months. Wauwatosa Fire Chief Barbara Kadrich said she’s happy to finally have some “clarity” regarding the merger.

“It’s truly a good thing for the fire service in Wauwatosa and West Allis moving forward,” Kadrich said. “It gives us that financial stability and a clear way to keep the high level of service here in both communities.”

Both cities will work to “fully incorporate” and transfer employees over to the new department by Jan. 1, 2027, according to West Allis City Attorney Kail Decker. The initial contract will run for 10 years, expiring at the end of 2036.

“Without a merger, Wauwatosa would be looking at cuts to staff and service in the coming years,” the city website says.

West Allis Mayor Dan Devine said he was also worried about cuts if the merger wasn’t approved by the common council.

“If somebody needs an ambulance, you do not want to shortcut on providing that service,” Devine said.

Each city has three fire stations. Both fire departments also have around 100 sworn members. Kadrich said the two departments already respond to some of the same calls on occasion.

“We call them (West Allis Fire Department) our sister department,” Kadrich said. “We have for my whole career. They’re very similar to us.”

Decker said there are no plans to close any fire stations in either city or to cut any “frontline staff.”

“The only difference is going to be a slight reduction in the administration side of the fire department,” Decker said, adding that there will only be one fire chief needed for the joint department.

There will be a merged command staff with just one fire chief for the joint department. West Allis Fire Chief Jason Schaak said he plans to apply for that position. A newly created fire commission for the joint department will ultimately vote on the new fire chief, according to Decker.

“So nothing will change in frontline staffing and nothing will change in the number of facilities used,” Decker said.

The West Allis Common Council voted unanimously to approve the intergovernmental agreement Tuesday night. The Wauwatosa Common Council voted 12-2 to approve it.

Wauwatosa Alder Joseph Makhlouf II was one of the two no votes. Before the vote, he said he wanted to see more protections in place to ensure no firefighters lose their jobs.

“There are just too many unanswered questions at this point in time for me to be comfortable moving forward,” Makhlouf II said during the meeting.

Kadrich said the merger will allow the departments to consolidate services. There could be a shared dispatch center and combined training division.

Kadrich previously told WPR she’s hopeful some of the savings will be “reinvested” back into the merged department, saying the Wauwatosa Fire Department has been dealing with a lot of “deferred maintenance.”

Schaak also said he supports the merging of the departments.

“Everything should be status quo and there should be some slight improvements. But overall, it should be fairly unexciting, which is what we hope for in the emergency services,” Schaak said.

Milwaukee Metro Fire Rescue could also get over $4 million annually from the State Innovation Fund, which gives grants to counties, municipalities and tribes that transfer services, like emergency services, to another entity.

Decker said other communities could join the merged department. The department could also serve another municipality beyond just Wauwatosa and West Allis.

The hiring process for a new fire chief will begin this summer. An executive leadership team will also “negotiate a new union contract with future employees of the joint Fire Department” this summer, according to a timeline of next steps.

These 2 suburban Milwaukee cities are merging fire departments was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.