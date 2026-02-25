The Laughing Tap Returns in March

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Laughing Tap is set to reopen next month, completing its move from Walker’s Point to a larger, more prominent space in the George Watts and Son Building at 761 N. Jefferson St.

With room for more than 100 patrons, the downtown space — a former tea shop — emerged as a favorite after dozens of tours across the city, co-owner Matt Kemple said, calling the 100-year-old Revival-style building “the perfect spot.”

“It allows us to elevate the live comedy experience with a bigger space, in a great neighborhood with amazing restaurants and other amenities,” Kemple said in a statement.

Wisconsin native Nate Craig will christen the new venue with sets on March 27 and 28. The comedian’s homecoming marks the end of a nine-month hiatus for the tavern and comedy club, which previously operated at 706 S. 5th St.

The Laughing Tap first shared plans last spring to leave its former home and move to a then-undisclosed location. Kemple revealed the new address in October 2025, coinciding with the final night of the Milwaukee Comedy Festival.

Kemple has led the annual festival for two decades and, for the last six years, co-owned the club with partners Kaitlin McCarthy and Greg Bach.

The new space will feature expanded programming, including weekly national headliners, regional and local comics, live album recordings and amateur open mic nights. The club also repurposed existing woodwork to build the bar and box office.

Continuum Architects + Planners purchased the 15,360-square-foot Watts building in 2019 and has offices on the second floor. Kesslers Diamonds operates a jewelry store on the first floor facing Mason Street. The Laughing Tap fills a 2,946-square-foot space on the building’s northeast side.

Dave Ferron of Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke served as the commercial real estate broker and Venture Construction Group led the buildout, according to a news release.

The Laughing Tap is an 18+ venue. Upcoming shows will be announced on the business’s website and on social media via @thelaughingtap.

