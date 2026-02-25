Knickerbocker Hotel Unveils Plans For Bakery and Cafe

La Posada would revive long-vacant space with coffee, pastries and New Mexican food.

A Southwestern-inspired bakery and cafe, La Posada, is slated to open at the Knickerbocker on the Lake, filling a vacant street-level space on the west side of the hotel, 1028 E. Juneau Ave.

The new business aims to become a third space for the neighborhood, featuring local art, ample seating, coffee drinks and pastries — plus areas for gathering and future community events.

La Posada will also highlight New Mexican cuisine, a regional style shaped by Indigenous Pueblo, Spanish and Mexican traditions. Popular dishes — including stacked enchiladas, breakfast burritos, red chile pork tamales and carne adovada — are characterized by heavy use of red and green chile peppers, along with ingredients like blue corn, hominy and pinto beans.

Danee Christensen will lead the food and beverage programs, drawing on her past experience as owner of Three Fifty Desserts, a cottage pastry shop. The cafe team also includes owner David Connell, general manager Larry Robe and Sophie Zogg, creative director and marketing concepts consultant.

Zogg, a freelance artist, plans to display her work inside the finished cafe, which will feature counter service and an open layout with turquoise and coral accents. Preliminary design plans from Dan Beyer Architects call for tiled tabletops, amber mood lighting and themed decor such as chile ristras — decorative bunches of dried peppers.

Within a year of its initial launch, La Posada will roll out a cocktail menu to complement its food program. The cafe also hopes to expand with events such as live music performances and small business fairs.

“We believe La Posada will be a wonderful addition for our residents, hotel guests, and tenants, while also serving as a welcoming gathering place for the surrounding community,” Robe said in a statement.

La Posada is named for the overnight lodging sites, or posadas, along El Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, the 1,600-mile trade route connecting Mexico City to Ohkay Owingeh. The cafe name echoes — but is distinct from — Las Posadas, a religious festival in Mexico commemorating Mary and Joseph’s search for shelter in Bethlehem before Jesus’ birth. Both are derived from the root “posar,” a Spanish verb translating to “set down,” “sit” or “rest,” among other definitions.

La Posada will serve as a counterpart to The Knick, a contemporary restaurant located on the opposite side of the hotel. Previous tenants include The Red Lion Room, Sally’s Steakhouse and Osteria Del Mondo.

Additional details on the upcoming cafe, including hours and an official opening date, will be announced in the coming months. La Posada will require city approval prior to its launch.

Photos

