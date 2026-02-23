Dunkin’ Opens New Milwaukee Shop

Southside location with drive-thru will serve commuters along Chase Avenue.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new Dunkin’ is open at 3267 S. Chase Ave., bringing quick-service coffee, breakfast and treats to a commuter-heavy stretch of southern Bay View.

The chain now has 14 Milwaukee locations, including two airport kiosks. Its newest outlet occupies 1,167 square feet inside a multi-tenant retail building constructed in 2021, offering on-site dining, carryout and drive-thru service.

Franchisee Ravi Pandya leads the location, growing his portfolio of area Dunkin’ stores, which also include Milwaukee shops on S. 27th Street and W. Layton Avenue.

Founded in Massachusetts in 1950, Dunkin’ — formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts — has gained international popularity with more than 14,000 restaurants worldwide.

Its menu emphasizes convenience and portability, offering handhelds like breakfast sandwiches, bagels and wraps, along with bite-sized snacks and assorted doughnuts. Beverages range from hot and iced coffee to espresso drinks, teas, matcha lattes and blended frozen drinks.

The chain has significantly expanded its Milwaukee presence in recent years, adding four North Side locations since late 2023.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The Chase Avenue building also includes an AT&T store and has several vacant commercial spaces remaining. The structure sits at the southern edge of a shared parking lot that also serves a Piggly Wiggly-anchored shopping center and a Goodwill store. The property, excluding the outlot buildings along W. Oklahoma Avenue, is owned by PJR Properties, which also operates the Piggy Wiggly store.

The Chase Avenue Dunkin’ features on-site parking and is open daily from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.