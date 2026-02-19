Robin Vos Announces Retirement

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After more than two decades in the Legislature and more than a decade as one of the most powerful figures in Wisconsin politics, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection later this year, closing a chapter that reshaped state government and defined Republican governance in Wisconsin.

Vos, 57, was first elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2004 and rose quickly through the ranks. He became co-chair of the powerful Joint Finance Committee and then, in 2013, was elected Assembly speaker following the retirement of then-Speaker Jeff Fitzgerald.

As speaker, Vos presided over a period of unified Republican control in Madison, often working closely at times with then-Governor Scott Walker to advance tax cuts, labor changes and regulatory reforms.

In a speech on the Assembly floor, Vos said a heart attack last fall was a sign from God.

His tenure overlapped with some of the most consequential and contentious moments in recent state history. Though Walker led the charge on the 2011 Act 10 collective bargaining overhaul, Vos was part of the Republican legislative leadership that defended and later built upon those changes.

In subsequent sessions, he shepherded measures to cut income and property taxes, reshape the state’s economic development strategy and redraw legislative district maps following the 2010 and 2020 censuses — moves that drew both praise from conservatives and sustained legal and political challenges from Democrats.

Vos also navigated deep internal divisions within his own party. Following the 2020 presidential election, he faced pressure from former President Donald Trump and some Republican activists to decertify Wisconsin’s electoral votes — a move Vos said was not legally possible. He authorized a review of the 2020 election led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, an effort that proved controversial and costly. In 2022, Vos survived a primary challenge from a Trump-backed opponent, underscoring both his political durability and the shifting dynamics within the party.

Throughout his speakership, Vos was known for his tight control of the Assembly floor and committee process, often determining which bills would receive votes and which would stall. His influence extended beyond the Capitol through fundraising and candidate recruitment efforts that helped Republicans maintain Assembly majorities even as statewide races remained closely contested.

With Vos stepping aside, Republicans will confront a leadership transition at a time when control of state government is more fluid than at any point during his tenure.

There is no incumbent governor running for reelection and a liberal majority is secured for several years on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Redistricting has rendered Republican control of both houses of the Legislature more vulnerable, particularly the Senate.

“The Speaker’s retirement marks the end of an era in Wisconsin politics, and I’m grateful to have served as governor during Speaker Vos’ tenure. Although we’ve disagreed more often than we didn’t, I respect his candor, his ability to navigate complex policies and conversations, and his unrivaled passion for politics,” said Governor Tony Evers in a statement.

In addition to his political work, Vos owns a substantial number of rental properties in Whitewater. He previously owned Knights Popcorn Co. in Milwaukee. He has long owned TS Food Packaging, formerly RoJo’s Popcorn, in Burlington

“I have accomplished all that I wanted to accomplish serving in the Assembly and am proud of the conservative victories that benefit all of Wisconsin. We helped families and job creators by returning billions in historic tax relief, along with $35 billion in savings from Act 10. We expanded educational opportunities by giving parents the ability to choose what is best for their children and worked to reduce the size of government. Most of all, we held the line to make Wisconsin a better place to live,” said Vos in a statement. “ “I am also proud we reformed the way the state legislature works. Through negotiations under my leadership, we established the first bipartisan operating agreement in the country – underscoring that all voices in the legislature matter and reaffirming my goal to maintain the legislature as a co-equal branch of government. I have always strived to protect the process that enshrines the purpose of the people’s house – that it belongs to the people.”