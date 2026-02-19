Agency Cocktail Lounge Announces Food Partner

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Outside-the-box beverages helped put Agency on the map at 817 N. Marshall St., where Baja Blast-inspired sips and gastronomic techniques earned the cocktail lounge a 2025 James Beard Award nod.

Now, it has a food program to match.

Zach and Katrina Panoske, leaders of the modern Filipino pop-up Sinta, have partnered with Agency to offer a selection of small plates and bar snacks designed to complement the featured cocktails.

Following a soft launch in January, the full menu became available Feb. 18.

Offerings range from comforting, savory doughnuts with braised beef and peppery peanut ganache to an avant-garde assembly of crab, green papaya, chicharron and Pop Rocks candies, with respective pairings including a mezcal-based Manhattan and a kiwi-infused tequila sunrise riff.

Dishes are available as part of a five-course tasting experience or a la carte. A selection of bar snacks includes foie gras-filled cornette tuiles, house longanisa sausage corn dogs and charred eggplant dip with housemade sesame-lavash crackers.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Zach Panoske called the collaboration “a dream scenario,” praising Agency’s commitment to guest experience. “By blending traditional flavors with deep intentionality and a touch of whimsy, we’ve ensured that the food doesn’t just accompany the cocktails, but truly elevates them,” he said.

Sinta draws inspiration from Zach’s wife and co-founder Katrina. “She is the heartbeat of this project and the reason I strive for such depth in my storytelling,” he added.

The couple hosted their first Sinta event in 2023, quickly earning a following for their modern interpretations of traditional dishes — always accompanied by hand-illustrated menus. The business continued with ticketed pop-ups throughout 2025 at restaurants like Birch and Bavette La Boucherie.

Kat Doughty, beverage director for Agency, said the final menu was shaped by lively, back-and-forth communication as both sides built on each other’s visions.

“There’s this constant rhythm of ‘yes, and’ and ‘what if we tried…’ that keeps pushing the ideas even further than we expected,” she said. “Our whole team at Agency has been energized by the way [Zach] thinks.”

Like Agency’s experimental cocktail list, the food menu will change every eight weeks.

Agency is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. Reservations can be booked online.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.