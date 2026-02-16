Aisha Carr Sentenced to 18-Months Probation

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Former Milwaukee School Board Director Aisha Carr was sentenced to 18 months probation Friday for campaign finance violations.

Carr was charged in April 2025 with 11 felonies for alleged campaign finance violations during her 2021 campaign for re-election to the Milwaukee School Board. Carr faced one count of uttering a forgery, one count of theft, four counts of making false statements on campaign finance reports and five counts of intentionally failing to produce a full report.

Under a plea agreement, all but one charge were dismissed. Carr pleaded guilty to one felony for failing to produce a full campaign finance report. Judge Jorge Fragoso sentenced Carr to nine months in the Community Reintegration Center (CRC), but the sentence was stayed and Carr was placed on probation for the next 18 months.

“Ms. Carr is grateful to have finally had the opportunity to publicly address these matters in a court of law. She extends her gratitude to her many loved ones and community members who supported her throughout this process,” her attorney Dan Adams told Urban Milwaukee in a statement. “She looks forward to the next chapters of her life, which will undoubtedly include working to improve the lives of Milwaukee’s children and families.”

Carr resigned her seat on the school board in May 2024 under a cloud of controversy. The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office was criminally investigating whether or not Carr actually lived in the district she represented on the school board, and she was at the center of a scandal after audio recordings became public catching Carr allegedly admitting to placing recording devices in the offices Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) administrators.

Carr was frequently embattled during her three-year tenure on the school board. A former MPS special education teacher, Carr found herself under fire from the Milwaukee Teachers Education Association, which filed an ethics complaint against Carr in 2023 over issues with her campaign finance reports. Carr did retain strong community support during and after her time on the board. More than 75 individuals once spoke in her favor at a board meeting after she became the subject of a complaint.

Along with the campaign finance charges, Carr was criminally charged with a felony for falsely holding public office based on allegations that she did not live in the school board district where she claimed to reside, as well as two felony counts related to food assistance fraud.

Neither case went to trial. Her attorney, Adams, secured plea deals with the DA’s office to have the charges dismissed, but read in for consideration during her sentencing in the campaign finance violation case.