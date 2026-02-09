New Faces in New Places

Urban Milwaukee

New Leadership at Bread of Healing Clinic

Bread of Healing Clinic announced its new Executive Director, Erica Wright

Jan 31st, 2026 by Press Release

Community Advocates Board of Directors Update

Community Advocates, Inc. is pleased to announce that Jessica Currie, Ph.D., Executive Director of Missionary Currie for Women and Children, and real estate broker Angela Walters have joined its Board of Directors.

Jan 29th, 2026 by Community Advocates

The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Key Leadership Team Appointments

Three internal promotions and one new hire reinforce the company’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence and internal development

Jan 29th, 2026 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

CDA Adds Philanthropy Director, Announces New Board Leaders

The Community Development Alliance announced the addition of Michelle Long to its staff and a new chair and vice chair to its board of directors.

Jan 29th, 2026 by Community Development Alliance

Milwaukee Water Commons Names Adriana ‘Nanis’ Rodriguez Co-Executive Director

Jan 27th, 2026 by Milwaukee Water Commons

Pius XI Catholic High School Announces Next President

Tom Mlada to succeed President Jack Herbert

Jan 23rd, 2026 by Pius XI Catholic High School

Madison International Trade Association Appoints Oec Group’s James Vanderloo to Its Board of Directors

Mr. Vanderloo Selected For His Track Record In Helping Importers And Exporters Navigate The Complexities Of Global Trade

Jan 22nd, 2026 by OEC Group

Design 2 Construct, LLC Appoints New President Terry Koth to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Jan 21st, 2026 by Design 2 Construct

EUA Celebrates Aaron Bock as Director of Engineering

Jan 16th, 2026 by EUA

The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Three Executive Chef Promotions

Chefs Brent Davis, Luis Rios Ramos, and Brian Potter elevated to leadership roles highlighting ongoing emphasis on internal mentorship and career pathing within The Bartolotta Restaurants.

Jan 14th, 2026 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

MSA Welcomes Sarah McDonald as Principal Landscape Architect and Urban Planner

Jan 14th, 2026 by MSA Professional Services, Inc.

MyPath Announces Dorothy Buckhanan Wilson as President and Chief Executive Officer

Jan 8th, 2026 by MyPath

TMJ4 News Promotes Emmy Award-Winning Reporter Jenna Rae to Chief Investigative Reporter

Jan 8th, 2026 by TMJ4

Gov. Evers Appoints Owen Piotrowski to Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 31

Jan 7th, 2026 by Gov. Tony Evers

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces 2026 Artist-In-Residence

The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum is excited to welcome back Milwaukee-born musician and music educator Malik Johnson as its 2026 Artist-in-Residence.

Jan 7th, 2026 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Alverno College Announces Two New Members of the Board of Trustees

Alverno College is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board of Trustees: Jackie Q. Carter and Andrew Narrai.

Jan 5th, 2026 by Alverno College

Irgens Appoints Kristen Irgens as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer

Milwaukee-based executive joins firm’s leadership team.

Jan 5th, 2026 by Irgens

Former Chair of Milwaukee County Commission on Aging Appointed to AARP WI’s Executive Committee

AARP Wisconsin announced the appointment of Jan Wilberg of Milwaukee to a two-year term on the organization’s Executive Council.

Jan 5th, 2026 by AARP Wisconsin

