New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
New Leadership at Bread of Healing Clinic
Bread of Healing Clinic announced its new Executive Director, Erica Wright
Jan 31st, 2026 by Press Release
Community Advocates Board of Directors Update
Community Advocates, Inc. is pleased to announce that Jessica Currie, Ph.D., Executive Director of Missionary Currie for Women and Children, and real estate broker Angela Walters have joined its Board of Directors.
Jan 29th, 2026 by Community Advocates
The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Key Leadership Team Appointments
Three internal promotions and one new hire reinforce the company’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence and internal development
Jan 29th, 2026 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
CDA Adds Philanthropy Director, Announces New Board Leaders
The Community Development Alliance announced the addition of Michelle Long to its staff and a new chair and vice chair to its board of directors.
Jan 29th, 2026 by Community Development Alliance
Pius XI Catholic High School Announces Next President
Tom Mlada to succeed President Jack Herbert
Jan 23rd, 2026 by Pius XI Catholic High School
Madison International Trade Association Appoints Oec Group’s James Vanderloo to Its Board of Directors
Mr. Vanderloo Selected For His Track Record In Helping Importers And Exporters Navigate The Complexities Of Global Trade
Jan 22nd, 2026 by OEC Group
EUA Celebrates Aaron Bock as Director of Engineering
Jan 16th, 2026 by EUA
The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Three Executive Chef Promotions
Chefs Brent Davis, Luis Rios Ramos, and Brian Potter elevated to leadership roles highlighting ongoing emphasis on internal mentorship and career pathing within The Bartolotta Restaurants.
Jan 14th, 2026 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces 2026 Artist-In-Residence
The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum is excited to welcome back Milwaukee-born musician and music educator Malik Johnson as its 2026 Artist-in-Residence.
Jan 7th, 2026 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
Alverno College Announces Two New Members of the Board of Trustees
Alverno College is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its Board of Trustees: Jackie Q. Carter and Andrew Narrai.
Jan 5th, 2026 by Alverno College
Irgens Appoints Kristen Irgens as General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer
Milwaukee-based executive joins firm’s leadership team.
Jan 5th, 2026 by Irgens
Former Chair of Milwaukee County Commission on Aging Appointed to AARP WI’s Executive Committee
AARP Wisconsin announced the appointment of Jan Wilberg of Milwaukee to a two-year term on the organization’s Executive Council.
Jan 5th, 2026 by AARP Wisconsin
