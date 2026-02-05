Rockwell Confirms It Will Build ‘Factory of the Future’ in New Berlin

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Rockwell Automation has selected New Berlin as the home of a new manufacturing plant, the company announced in an earnings call Thursday.

The Milwaukee-based industrial automation company said in November that it was looking to build a new factory on a greenfield site in southeast Wisconsin.

“I’m pleased to share that this factory of the future will be located in New Berlin,” Rockwell Automation CEO Blake Moret said during the earnings call.

In its November announcement, Rockwell said the facility will have more than 1 million square feet of factory and warehouse space and could be the company’s largest manufacturing campus in the world. The announcement didn’t include an estimate for the number of jobs the facility could create.

A spokesperson for the company said via email Thursday that the company is looking to build a new campus in New Berlin on a site that “provides access to regional transportation, infrastructure, and utilities.” The spokesperson said specific details about the location would be shared “as part of the formal city application and approval process.”

The new facility is part of a five-year, $2 billion-investment in domestic manufacturing the company announced last year.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In addition to the New Berlin announcement, Moret also said the company completed the purchase of a facility in Mequon that it had previously been leasing.

“These two projects are aligned with our announced investments in our plants, talent, and digital infrastructure, and underscore our commitment to and confidence in the U.S. market,” he said.

Rockwell Automation selects New Berlin for ‘factory of the future’ was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.