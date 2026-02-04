Legislators Withhold Funding to DPI Over Resort Spending

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Joint Finance Committee delayed approving $1 million in additional operational funding for the Department of Public Instruction on Tuesday after learning the department spent $368,885 on a four-day junket in Wisconsin Dells.

Longtime Republican operative Brian Fraley reported the 2024 meeting at a waterpark in his newsletter, Dairyland Sentinel.

Fraley requested records from DPI more than a year ago. On Jan. 21, the Institute for Reforming Government sent a formal demand letter for the release of the records.

Finance Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said since the Dairyland Sentinel report was just released Tuesday, the committee should have time to review what has happened before releasing $1 million to DPI.

“With this questionable use of funds, at least according to that report, that’s very new and so we just wanna hit pause on that,” Born said. “So, there should be an opportunity to look at this again down the road, but we just wanted to make sure that we had all the information necessary as we were considering this request in light of this new development today.”

DPI spokesperson Chris Bucher said the department has been “singled out” and now is not receiving 10 percent of its operating budget.

“Without that money, (we) will need to consider layoffs which will impact our ability to investigate educator wrongdoing, license teachers, pay choice schools, and operate the agency,” Bucher said.

According to Fraley’s report, “The agency did not provide receipts for staff time, food, travel, or lodging,” at Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells. “Taxpayers are left to wonder how much of that $368,885 was spent on resort amenities, alcohol, or water park access for the 88 educators and various staff in attendance.”

Bucher said every year DPI does work to update its assessment with Data Recognition Corporation, the vendor for the Forward Exam, which is administered to nearly 400,000 students in both public and private schools.

“That work includes review of test questions at offsite, secure locations,” Bucher said. “The department uses federal and state money directed to support the exam to pay for these events. The funding cited in the blog post includes salaries, hotel costs, and vendor costs to perform the work — it is not all directed to Chula Vista.”

Bucher said the meetings are chosen at locations to support local tourism and cut down on travel costs for everyone involved, an approach he said is used by 24 other states that work with the vendor.

Wisconsin lawmakers withhold funding to DPI over resort spending was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.