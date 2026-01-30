Milwaukee Loses Its Violence Prevention Czar Because of State Constitution?

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Adam Procell is leaving his position as head of the Office of Community Wellness and Safety (OCWS), city leaders announced Friday morning.

After just over five months in office, Procell submitted his resignation to Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Wednesday.

“To say I’m disappointed does not even begin to describe the frustration that I have,” Johnson told reporters at City Hall. “In the time that Adam has been with us over these last several months, serious crime is down more than 20%.”

The decision is tied to a provision in the Wisconsin State Constitution that bars those convicted of a felony from holding office and follows strong pushback from Milwaukee Common Council members after Johnson tapped Procell for the role last summer.

Procell was convicted in 1996 for a gang-related homicide he committed at age 15. His criminal record did not affect his employment until last November, when the council voted to make OCWS and the Office of Equity and Inclusion (OEI) standalone departments rather than divisions within the Department of Administration (DOA).

Johnson vetoed the change, offering a compromise to move OCWS in 2027. But the council overrode his authority, Urban Milwaukee previously reported. The separation made Procell the department head when the budget went into effect on Jan. 1. The change also brought a constitutional provision into effect, unknowingly.

Procell led the “complicated and costly” process of transitioning OCWS into a standalone department, at which point the legality of his leadership came into question, Johnson said, noting he was informed earlier this week that City Attorney Evan Goyke concluded Procell cannot, by law, serve as the department director.

Procell doesn’t hold “any ill will” towards council members. “I don’t think anything was done maliciously,” he said. “I don’t blame the Common Council. I don’t believe that they knew ahead of time that this was a potential outcome.”

Moving forward, Procell said he has full confidence in the mayor’s office to continue building on his accomplishments.

Karin Tyler will lead the department after Procell’s exit, which is expected to become official Feb. 11, two weeks from his resignation date. She previously served as interim director and was a finalist for the job, until Johnson picked Procell, who hadn’t initially applied.

Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Aaron Lipski spoke in support of Procell at the press conference. “This isn’t 18th-century France, right? But he still has to bear the weight, and he has to carry his ticket of leave — his parole card — now for the rest of his life,” Lipski said. “And if we want to talk about something that needs to be changed, we need to talk about state law and perhaps the criminal justice system.”

The constitutional provision — Article 13, Section 3 — makes an exception for pardoned individuals, which could offer a way forward. Johnson said he has explored that option without success. “My understanding is that Adam does not qualify for that.”

When asked whether the Common Council could reconsider its decision, Johnson redirected. “That is a question for the sponsor,” he said.

Alderman Scott Spiker introduced the amendment, which council members unanimously supported.

Procell’s crime has informed his work in violence prevention, helping bridge the gap between community members and law enforcement, officials said.

“That’s actually added to his work and qualifications in the crime prevention field,” Johnson said. “He’s not just dedicated and accomplished as an administrator, he brought insight and direction to what I believe is really, really important work in public safety in Milwaukee.”

Lipski called the decision an “enormous disappointment” and said Procell is “irreplaceable.”

“We are losing something here,” he said. “The city of Milwaukee is losing something today, and it is losing something so great that we don’t even know the damage that’s going to be caused by this.”

Procell’s parting message was one of gratitude.

“I hope I’ve led with grace and humility and showed that, yes, those who have made mistakes, who have spent an inordinate amount of time outside of society, can contribute, if given the chance. I hope my actions have proven that.”

