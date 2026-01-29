Committee Endorses New Riverwest Market

Committee approves Metro Pantry for former Dollar General, but with strict conditions.

A proposal to bring a convenience store and carryout restaurant to the former Dollar General space at 1300 E. Locust St. advanced Tuesday with approval from the Licenses Committee.

Metro Pantry, which aims to fill a neighborhood gap with fresh produce and other necessities, now awaits a final vote from the Milwaukee Common Council.

In addition to several varieties of fruits and vegetables, the store plans to sell cigarettes, tobacco and vape products, but not alcohol or THC, a representative confirmed. A BirdShack Fried Chicken restaurant would occupy a portion of the 8,729-square-foot building.

The store’s inventory was one of several concerns neighbors raised when the proposal was first introduced, with some objectors citing issues with the previous tenant.

“This can’t become another Dollar General disaster,” Bruce Grau told committee members, noting past problems with vermin, noise, “ceaseless streams of litter” and urgent veterinary visits to remove discarded chicken bones from his dog’s throat.

Grau expressed support for the business, but said it should be closely monitored. “It’s discouraging to me that of all the possible options, a convenience store has obtained this unique space.”

Daniel Bauman took a similar stance, saying the property should be viewed as highly desirable due to its proximity to bike paths, parks, public transportation, the Milwaukee River and other amenities. He expressed disappointment over the store’s format, which he views as focusing on vehicular traffic.

“If you tore this building down, eliminated the surface-level parking lot and built all sorts of housing — at least partially affordable — I’d be the first to appear supporting whatever type of retail would be on the first floor,” Bauman said.

Area Alderman Alex Brower organized several community meetings in recent months to address specific concerns and, at Tuesday’s hearing, presented a list of amendments to be added to the business’s license.

The agreements include closing at 10 p.m. daily, maintaining on-site security and cameras, managing litter and dumpsters, having an owner on-site regularly, regulating parking and noise, installing no loitering signs and refraining from placing flashing or scrolling signs on the business’s exterior.

Additionally, the store will be required to sell at least five varieties of fresh produce for six months after opening. Brower further plans to appoint a community advisory committee to hold quarterly meetings with owner Abdelnaser Alsaher and his son, Alaa.

“Lots of people are concerned with the prevalence of fresh produce, especially with the Riverwest Co-op closing,” Brower said.

In response to additional neighborhood testimony, the alderman said his office would oppose any future proposal to open a gas station at the premises.

Brower moved to recommend approval for Metro Pantry. There were no objections. The full council is expected to vote on the application Feb. 10.