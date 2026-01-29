After Trump Weighs In, Josh Schoemann Drops Out of Governor’s Race

The Washington County executive announced his decision the day after President Trump endorsed his opponent.

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann has dropped out of the Republican primary for governor in Wisconsin, one day after he failed to receive the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Schoemann’s announcement effectively clears the GOP field for U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, the candidate Trump endorsed Tuesday night.

“I want to congratulate Congressman Tiffany and his supporters for receiving President Trump’s endorsement,” Schoemann wrote in a statement on social media. “I wish Tom great success in November.”

While Schoemann was a relative unknown in statewide politics, he was the first candidate from either party to jump into the race for governor, announcing his candidacy in May. He raised more than a half-million dollars in the second half of last year, though $100,000 of that came from a personal loan.

But when Tiffany entered the race for governor in September, he was immediately treated as the GOP frontrunner, raising about $2.1 million in the process. Trump’s endorsement, considered a must in GOP primaries, gave him a massive edge.

Tiffany thanked Schoemann in his own statement on social media Wednesday.

“We are united in making Wisconsin the place to be,” Tiffany said.

Schoemann’s departure likely gives Tiffany the freedom to focus on attacking Democrats and courting general election voters this year, rather than try to appeal to conservative base voters in a Republican primary.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin downplayed the news, issuing in a one-word statement after Schoemann’s departure.

“Who?” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Emily Stuckey.

Seven Democrats are running for governor, including Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Madison state Sen. Kelda Roys, Madison state Rep. Francesca Hong, former Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. CEO Missy Hughes, former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and former Greater Milwaukee Committee President Joel Brennan.

The winner of the 2026 race for governor will replace outgoing Gov. Tony Evers next January. Evers announced last summer that he won’t seek a third term.

Republican Josh Schoemann drops out of Wisconsin governor’s race was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.