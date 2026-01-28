Riverwest Sports Bar Wins Key Approval

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After weeks of back-and-forth between Riverwest residents, elected officials and business owners, Diaspora Sports Bar and Lounge is one step closer to opening.

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Common Council‘s Licenses Committee moved to support the business’s amended application, which removed a co-owner who is currently employed by the Milwaukee Police Department.

Pending full council approval, Diaspora is on track to make its neighborhood debut later this winter in the former Company Brewing space at 735 E. Center St.

First proposed in September 2025, Diaspora’s application advanced without widespread controversy until its initial license hearing Jan. 6, when committee members raised questions about one of its partners, Phil Pullium, an MPD employee.

The matter was held to the call of the chair and rescheduled for a Jan. 27 hearing. In the interim, remaining partners Michael Johnson, Brian Bradford, Marvin Bailey, Michael Shaw and Roberthenry Davis Sr. removed Pullium from the license and redistributed his ownership stake among the remaining partners.

They also led a community meeting in partnership with Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs to address a host of concerns brought forth by neighbors following the first hearing.

Approximately 60 neighbors attended the Jan. 15 gathering, which covered topics including the business proposal, inclusivity at the future establishment, noise and safety concerns and operators’ plans for responding to federal law enforcement, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), should agents arrive at the establishment.

“It was interesting and eye-opening, and, quite honestly, good to hear people’s concerns and [the owners’] responses to those concerns as well,” Coggs said. “I take each of the concerns that residents raise seriously, because I always see businesses as folks who have the option of being here, whereas residents really live here.”

Two neighbors, Chris and Jenny Olson, appeared virtually to share their objections. The married couple live nearby and own a duplex at 713-715 E. Center St., which they rent to tenants.

Chris’s testimony specifically referred to Bailey, whose previous establishment, Flame 13, was shut down by the city last September following a large-scale brawl. “I’m personally concerned that I am witnessing the exact same pattern of bait and switch at Flame 13,” he said, noting the establishment was proposed as a restaurant but instead operated as a nightclub. “I do not want to see a nightclub next to my home just because the sports bar concept failed.”

Bailey has taken public accountability for the misstep and told committee members he plans to learn from the experience.

The incident remains one of Alderwoman Coggs’ “greatest concerns” for the new license, she said.

Objections from five additional neighbors were submitted to the file ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, including one featuring an AI-generated assessment of the business’s license “to ensure [findings were] objective and impartial.” Others reiterated past issues at Flame 13 and expressed fears over the business’s perceived connection to law enforcement, saying it poses a risk to LGBTQ+ individuals.

During the hearing, Alderman Alex Brower clarified that, with limited exceptions, the committee cannot deny a license based on the type of clientele an establishment might attract — in this case, police officers.

Ruth Weill, community development manager for Riverworks Development Corporation, appeared in support. Having met with the ownership group multiple times since October, Weill said she’s satisfied with their plans. “These guys have done their due diligence.”

She also highlighted the intensity of neighbors’ reactions to Diaspora. “We can be a lot sometimes,” she said of the feedback. “This is a commercial corridor, and I do think [the owners are] trying to be responsive and accommodating.”

“I think they deserve our support,” Weill added. “And most of the opposition that I have seen has been about preference — people who don’t like sports, people who are assuming things that are unfair.”

Aside from the change to its ownership group, Diaspora is proceeding with its original plan of operation, which includes screening sports events on up 20 TVs with sound, offering food and alcoholic beverages and selling cigars and hookah.

Alderwoman Coggs requested the business forgo its public entertainment premise license, at least to start, as is common practice for new arrivals in her district. A license could be granted in the future, but for now the business will have to apply for temporary permits to host special events.

Diaspora also amended its hours to open Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to midnight and Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

With those changes, as well as a neighborhood agreement outlining noise management, late-night activity and other operational details added to the record, Coggs left the final decision up to committee members.

“I think that it’s a balancing act to attempt to figure out whether or not what’s been presented to you all is enough to overcome what those objections are,” she said. “I understand the concerns on all sides — I share some of the concerns on all sides — but I also, in all fairness, I do believe in second chances.”

Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr. motioned to recommend approval for Diaspora, adding a word of caution to the owners. “I have an eerie sense that you’re going to get a lot of objections … so just try to do your best to stay within the bounds of what you spoke [about] with the neighbors,” he said. “I hope that the residents give you a chance and not try to call call police for the slightest things every day.”

There were no objections to Alderman Chamber’s motion. The matter now heads to the full council for a final vote Feb. 10.