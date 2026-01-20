Microsoft Wants to Build 15 More Data Centers in Mount Pleasant

Would be part of two campuses worth more than $13 billion.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Microsoft Corp. is proposing to build 15 more data centers in Mount Pleasant as part of two new campuses worth more than $13 billion.

The news was first reported by BizTimes, and a Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the proposed expansion on land it purchased in 2024.

“These preliminary plans are the next step in our yearslong development process and we look forward to sharing more about our specific plans as we go forward,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in an email.

The company’s plans are under review by the village’s planning commission. The two data center campuses are being built on land either purchased from the village or private property owners, according to a spokesperson for the village.

The move comes as the tech giant is already investing more than $7 billion in two data center projects in the village. The company is also planning another data center campus in Kenosha.

According to planning documents, Microsoft submitted an updated site plan for the initial phase of a data center campus at Durand Avenue with a taxable value of more than $7.97 billion. It would include nine data centers, as well as a 96,000-square-foot office and other related buildings. The total development would span 5.2 million square feet on a 791-acre parcel.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Microsoft also submitted a site plan for the initial phase of another data center campus at International Drive with a taxable value of more than $5.3 billion. The proposed development would include six data centers, a 74,000-square-foot office and other buildings. The campus would cover more than 3.5 million square feet across around 530 acres.

Both developments would occur within tax increment financing districts. The Durand Avenue site would generate around $45 million annually in village revenues once all debts are paid in the district, and the International Drive location is expected to generate around $30 million each year.

Planning documents state both projects are likely to contribute “far more tax revenue than (required) in adjacent public infrastructure liability and public service costs to the village.”

The village’s planning commission has recommended approval of Microsoft’s plans as long as it meets multiple conditions. Those include an analysis of traffic impacts from the proposed developments since both are expected to see 1,000 or more vehicles each day. Microsoft must also meet all local and state rules regarding water use by its data centers.

If approved, the company may submit engineering plans that would be followed by building permit applications to begin constThe commission is set to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the village hall.

The proposed expansion comes as Microsoft has faced concerns surrounding the energy and water demands of its data center campuses, including worries over rising electric rates. A Microsoft spokesperson said an estimate of energy use by the proposed data centers was unavailable at this time.

Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and vice chair, told WPR last week that he supports regulation of data centers, as well as a proposal from We Energies for a “Very Large Customer” rate for data centers in the state.

“We want to pay a higher price so that our data center does not increase the price of electricity for consumers,” Smith told WPR.

Microsoft has previously stated their data centers in Mount Pleasant would use up to 8.4 million gallons annually at full buildout. A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed that the company expects its expansion plans would be included in that estimate. If not, Microsoft would need to obtain additional approval from local authorities.

Listen to the WPR report

Microsoft wants to build 15 more data centers in Mount Pleasant was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.