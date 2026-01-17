Early Fundraising Shows Competitive Democratic Primary for Governor

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Seven Democrats running for governor reported raising six-figure sums in the race’s first major fundraising reports — setting the stage for a crowded, competitive primary to start the election year.

The reports covered a period from July 1 to Dec. 31 of 2025. In practice, they span a shorter time because outgoing Gov. Tony Evers didn’t announce until July 25 that he would not seek a third term, which set up the wide open primary.

The top fundraiser was Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, who joined the race in September. Crowley reported raising $789,000 in donations and had $602,000 in the bank. Crowley’s total included about $123,000 in contributions to his county executive account that he transferred to his campaign for governor.

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky said Crowley’s numbers were noteworthy, but no one in the field seems to have a dominant advantage.

“I think the numbers reflect the fact that there is no overwhelming favorite on the Democratic Party side,” Chergosky said.

The second leading fundraiser, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, reported receiving about $618,000, with $603,000 in the bank. Rodriguez was the first Democratic candidate to announce for governor, launching her campaign the day after Evers said he wouldn’t run.

Greater Milwaukee Committee President Joel Brennan, who announced his campaign in December, raised the third most of all the candidates, reporting about $566,000 in contributions and $552,000 in the bank.

Former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who also launched his campaign in December, was just behind, reporting $556,000 in donations and $471,000 in the bank. Barnes, who lost a narrow race for the U.S. Senate in 2022, received $50,000 from a state political action committee formed last month. That group received its funding from Barnes’ federal PAC.

Missy Hughes, the former head of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation who announced her run in late September, reported raising about $465,000 with $402,000 in the bank.

State Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, who also launched her race in September, reported raising about $369,000 with $135,000 in the bank. Hong’s report stands out in two ways. She spent the most among Democrats — about $235,000 — and also reported the largest number of individual contributions.

State Sen. Kelda Roys, D-Madison, who launched her campaign just days before Hong, reported raising about $355,000 with $344,000 in the bank. Roys lost to Evers in the 2018 Democratic primary for governor.

Just two candidates are running in the GOP primary, which Chergosky said was a factor in fundraising.

“With the Democrats, the money is just being fragmented to the wide variety of candidates,” Chergosky said. “With Republicans … they just have that small, two-person field.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, who announced in September, was the top fundraiser, reporting about $2.1 million in contributions and a cash balance of nearly $1.7 million. Tiffany spent the most of any candidate — about $438,000.

Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, who was the first candidate from either party to announce last May, reported about $536,000, which included a $100,000 loan. Schoemann’s campaign had $492,000 in the bank.

