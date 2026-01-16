Secret Cocktail Lounge Expanding

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Shanghai, one of Milwaukee’s trendiest cocktail bars, is expanding its East Side space.

Housed in a former cleaning closet and hidden behind a discreetly marked gate in Black Cat Alley, the lounge has nonetheless maintained an enthusiastic fanbase since its 2019 opening—out of sight, but not out of mind.

Its sustained popularity, paired with its small footprint, has limited operations, Shanghai shared in a news release. “People can’t keep a secret, so we had to do something about it.”

The larger layout, unveiled Jan. 15, can seat up to 45 guests and allows Shanghai to accommodate parties of eight, up from a previous maximum of four. The space will also be available for private events and full buyouts, a frequent request, according to the release.

“For years, guests have asked about hosting private celebrations at Shanghai, and the team often had to turn those requests away due to limited space. Now, they’re excited to finally say yes.”

Shanghai now occupies a larger portion of the mixed-use building at 2238 N. Farwell Ave., which also houses Poppy Bakery and apartments. Another tenant, Nadi Plates, is preparing to open a restaurant and cafe in a commercial space on the building’s north side, replacing Crossroads Collective. Real estate development firm New Land Enterprises owns the property and Shanghai..

“From the beginning, our team has put in the work to create an experience that’s truly unlike anything else, said Emily Chirillo, New Land’s hospitality director, in a statement. “We’ve tried to keep it a secret, but the word has traveled—because our people have mastered the craft and never stopped refining it. This expansion belongs to them, and it’s only possible because of their commitment to delivering a one-of-one experience, night after night.”

True to its speakeasy-inspired identity, Shanghai did not volunteer specific details of the expansion; however, a permit submitted to the City of Milwaukee shows the project added 700 square feet to the lounge and includes plans to acquire a food dealer’s license.

The lounge, which offers a rotating menu of seasonal craft cocktails and a selection of absinthe, was voted best speakeasy in the U.S. by USA Today readers in 2025.

“Shanghai’s growth is meaningful for the East Side because it reinforces what makes this district special: locally driven places that draw people in and keep them coming back,” said Ryan Laessig, executive director of East Side BID 20, in a statement. “It was great seeing Shanghai win the 2025 #1 Speakeasy in America award. Expansions like this set a positive tone for 2026 and help strengthen the corridor for everyone.”

Shanghai is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to midnight. For private event inquiries, contact info@shanghaimke.com. Reservations can be made online.

