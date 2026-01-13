Republicans Mix Up Black Candidates for WI Governor

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Republican Party of Wisconsin mixed up the two Black Democratic candidates for governor in a social media post on Monday before deleting and reposting it.

Wisconsin’s open race for governor has led to a crowded Democratic field in the primary, and the state’s Republican party sought on Monday to call out two of those candidates by name in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“[State Rep.] Francesca Hong, [former Lt. Gov.] Mandela Barnes, and other radical progressives are trying to destroy our state. From wanting to defund police, raise property taxes, and bring socialism to Wisconsin, it is clear that they are out of touch with the needs of Wisconsin families,” the post states.

However, the initial post made by the party included a graphic of Hong and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, not Barnes. A screenshot of the original post was posted by Civic Media Political Editor Dan Shafer on X.

Crowley is the first Black person to serve as Milwaukee County executive and Barnes, a former candidate for the U.S. Senate, served as the first Black lieutenant governor in the state of Wisconsin. The two Democrats are the only Black candidates in Wisconsin’s race for governor. There are no Black candidates in the Republican field, which includes U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany and Washington County Exec. Josh Schoemann.

The post was pulled down and reposted with a photo of Barnes in the graphic alongside Hong, who is the only Asian American in the race.

The Wisconsin GOP and Crowley campaign did not respond to a request for comment from the Examiner.

A Barnes spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday that Barnes “is beating Trump’s lapdog Tom Tiffany in the polls, so it would be a good idea for Tiffany’s allies to Google who they’d lose to in the general.”

Wisconsin GOP mixes up Black Democratic candidates for governor in social media post was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.