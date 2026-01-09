Wisconsin Communities Protest Fatal ICE Shooting in Minneapolis

Dozens gathered in La Crosse Friday afternoon. More demonstrations are scheduled in Madison, Milwaukee, Appleton

Wisconsinites are taking to the streets to protest a fatal shooting in Minneapolis by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

Widely distributed videos from Wednesday show an ICE agent draw his gun and shoot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in her SUV.

President Donald Trump and members of his administration said the agent was acting in self defense. Minnesota leaders like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey are accusing Trump and federal officials of lying about the shooting.

But the incident has sparked thousands of people to protest across the U.S., including in Wisconsin.

About 50 people gathered to demonstrate in downtown La Crosse at noon Friday. Protests are scheduled for Friday evening in Madison, Milwaukee and Appleton.

It’s not the first day of demonstrations in reaction to Good’s death. Protesters Wednesday night gathered in Green Bay and in Milwaukee outside of a local ICE headquarters. A candlelight vigil was held Thursday night in downtown Oshkosh.

‘(I) never dreamt that we would see this in this country’

Protesters in La Crosse held signs along a busy intersection outside of the La Crosse City Hall Friday afternoon. Some members of the group say they have been gathering every Friday for months to protest against the Trump administration.

Ted Yankee from West Salem said his reaction to Good’s death was “horror.”

“(I) never dreamt that we would see this in this country,” he said.

Yankee, a Coast Guard veteran, carried an upside down American flag, saying he hoped to communicate that the country “is in distress.”

He said he does not understand the push to remove immigrants from the country.

“Immigrants are what make up this country, and we need immigrants,” Yankee said. “So much of what they provide is good for the country; it’s not bad.”

La Crosse-area resident Margaret Larson said she has also been frustrated by the Trump administration’s treatment of immigrants, refugees and migrants.

But she said Good’s death felt different from the last 11 months.

“After this happened, I started thinking ‘It’s open season on all of us,’” said Larson, who carried a sign reading “We are Renee.”

Larson said she hopes this is “a tipping point” that stirs more people to speak out against the administration.

Wisconsin communities protest fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.