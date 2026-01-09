Sweet Little Waffles Will Replace Szechuan On Busy Street

New venture for tavern owner would serve breakfast and fresh-pressed juice.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A breakfast-focused eatery is set to open at 5650 W. Fond du Lac Ave., bringing waffles and fresh-squeezed juice to a long-vacant building once home to Szechuan Chinese Restaurant.

The new venture, Sweet Little Waffles, is led by Otis Moore, an industry veteran of more than two decades who also owns the neighboring Court MVP sports bar, which is temporarily closed.

Moore outlined his vision for Sweet Little Waffles during a recent licenses committee hearing, telling members he hopes to fulfill a community need for fresh, healthy meals.

“The area is really a food desert,” Moore said, noting that the restaurant would specialize in “a variety of different waffles,” with other “healthy breakfast options” also available.

The license application did not include a proposed menu.

Sweet Little Waffles is also seeking a liquor license with a service-bar-only modification, which would allow guests to order and consume alcoholic beverages through servers, but not sit at or order from a bar area.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

A floor plan indicates the business would include both counter and table seating, along with a private dining area. Moore also noted plans to offer catering and delivery services.

Alderman DiAndre Jackson voiced support for the application, and no neighbors testified at the hearing. Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr. moved to recommend approval for the license. There were no objections. It now heads to the Milwaukee Common Council for a final vote Jan. 20.

“My client is very excited to start this venture,” said Emil Ovbiagele, Moore’s attorney, who cited Moore’s experience in the community—specifically at Court MVP, where he has operated “for years without any issues.”

“This is an opportunity to add something a little different,” Ovbiagele said.

If approved, Sweet Little Waffles would operate weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ovbiagele told committee members.

Moore purchased the 2,540-square-foot building through 5700 Court, LLC in 2020. He applied for a permit at the site in 2023, but later withdrew it.

Moore did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.