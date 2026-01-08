Zero-Proof, Full Party, MobCraft Hosting NA Fest

MobCraft’s new owners roll out a prohibition-era bash with non-alcoholic flights, beer floats and a password-protected speakeasy.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

MobCraft Beer is tapping into a new audience this year with its inaugural Non-Alcoholic Festival. The prohibition-themed event is set for Jan. 17 at the brewery, 505 S. 5th St.

Guests can expect plenty of booze-free cocktails, beers and other innovative beverages; however—just like 1920s Milwaukee—the real thing is still around, if you know where to look.

The free-to-attend festival runs from noon to 9:30 p.m., including a complimentary sampling session featuring Great Lakes Distillery, My Soul Kombucha, Untitled Art, Years (brewed at Pilot Project Brewing), Zero Proof Pass, Sprecher Brewing Co., MobCraft and others. Samples will be available between 1 and 5 p.m.

Live music performances from Jazz in Vivo, Finger Pickin’ Good and Troubadors of Rhythm will provide entertainment throughout the afternoon and evening, with a brief pause for a free swing dancing lesson at 6 p.m.

MobCraft’s main bar will operate as usual during the festival, offering its typical selection of beer, wine and cocktails, plus an expanded N/A menu. Brazen Standard Hospitality‘s dessert cart will be on-site from noon to 4 p.m., selling regular and non-alcoholic beer floats. Guests can also visit the Bootlegger’s Lounge, a pop-up speakeasy serving both cocktails and mocktails. But be warned: a password is required for entry.

The new festival—particularly the sampling session—is designed to “showcase the amazing diversity of the non-alcoholic beverage world,” the brewery shared in a press release.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Low-alcohol brews, also called “near-beers,” gained popularity during Prohibition and have surged again in recent years alongside the rise of craft-style versions, with industry reports citing 23% growth in 2025. Non-alcoholic spirits, wines and other beverages, including THC-infusions, have also seen success.

Non-Alcoholic Festival represents one of the brewery’s first major events under new ownership. Sarah and Michael Halstead took over the business after its October 2024. They reopened last September.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.