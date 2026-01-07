Discovery World Workers Win Union Election

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Discovery World workers will have a union.

A majority of workers voted in favor of union representation on Dec. 12. Workers at the science and technology museum started organizing a union last year with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM).

The new union represents 56 workers at the museum on Milwaukee’s lakefront, 500 N. Harbor Ave. The bargaining unit includes all non-management employees. National Labor Relations Board records show 46 ballots were cast in the election, with 32 workers voting in favor of the union and 14 against.

“These dedicated employees are coming together to demand respect, fair wages, better benefits, and greater transparency in promotions and hiring,” said Adante Balke, IAM Midwest Territory Special Representative. “By standing united, they are now preparing to bargain collectively for a stronger future.”

The union is now preparing to negotiate a contract with the museum. Workers started organizing last year in order to secure a stronger voice in the workplace and better wages, benefits, and career advancement.

Discovery World is not contesting the results of the election.

“Moving forward, we will enter collective bargaining in good faith and work toward an outcome that ensures the best guest experience at Discovery World and throughout our community,” the museum said in a statement to Urban Milwaukee.

During the union campaign, workers reported strong pushback from management, including “anti-worker tactics aimed at discouraging employees from exercising their legally protected right to form a union, as well as the termination of an outspoken union supporter,” according to IAM.

IAM filed unfair labor practice charges against Discovery World on Dec. 3, less than two weeks before workers would vote in the election. The charges include allegations that Discovery World used workplace discipline to discourage union support and fired an employee for supporting the union. Another charge suggests museum management attempted to interfere with, or prevent, unionization activities protected by federal labor law.

An IAM representative previously could not be reached by Urban Milwaukee to comment on the charges.

Workers at Discovery World are the latest employees of a local museum or cultural institution to organize. Milwaukee Art Museum workers organized a union with IAMAW in 2021. Milwaukee Public Museum workers have long been represented by AFSCME Local 526. Marcus Performing Arts Center workers are represented by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), as are Pabst Theater Group (PTG) production employees and Milwaukee Repertory Theater employees. PTG hospitality, box office and event staff employees are represented by MASH, the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization.