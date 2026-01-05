Milwaukee Bucks Name New Team President

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There’s a new head of the herd.

After a 12-season run as president of the Milwaukee Bucks, Peter Feigin is “transitioning away” from his role, a press release by the Bucks noted.

Josh Glessing, an executive with Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam‘s Haslam Sports Group (HSG), will take over Feigin’s job as team president. Feigin did not announce any new job he has secured.

“Serving as president of the Milwaukee Bucks has been the honor of my professional life,” said Feigin in a statement. “Together with our ownership group, partners, players and an incredible staff, we built something truly special for this city and state. I am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished and confident that the organization is in tremendous shape.”

Feigin, 55, was hired in 2014 when the team was acquired by Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan. He oversaw the development of Fiserv Forum and Deer District, the team’s 2021 championship and substantial growth of the team’s sponsorship business. The team’s value increased nearly 800% during his tenure.

The incoming president, who will work during a transition period with Feigin, is familiar with the team.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Glessing, 39, worked on Jimmy and Dee Haslam‘s 2023 acquisition of Marc Lasry’s share of the Milwaukee Bucks, an $800 million investment giving the Haslams 25% ownership of the team. Glessing previously worked at Goldman Sachs, where he assisted the team’s prior ownership group in assembling the financing for Fiserv Forum. Both Glessing and his wife Sarah are Wisconsin natives.

“I am grateful to HSG and the Bucks ownership group for entrusting me with this extraordinary opportunity,” said Glessing. “I was born a Bucks fan and I don’t need to learn what this team means to Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin. I have known it my entire life. The Bucks have an exceptional foundation, and I look forward to continuing to build on our success while staying true to our commitment to winning, providing best-in-class experiences for our fans and delivering meaningful impact for the community.”

The president oversees the franchise’s business operations and long-term strategy. The position is responsible for revenue generation through ticket sales, sponsorships and partnerships; marketing and brand development; fan engagement; and day-to-day operations at Fiserv Forum, including events beyond basketball. In addition to serving as the civic face of the franchise, the president leads the development of Deer District, the Wisconsin Herd G League affiliate and Bucks Gaming, the team’s NBA video game team.

Jon Horst remains the team’s general manager, the top basketball-focused employee.

The Feigin transition comes as the team also faces a potential on-court transition. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the subject of substantial trade rumors. The two-time most valuable player’s contract expires after the 2026-27 season. He was drafted by the Bucks in 2013. He is one of only two players left from the team’s 2020-21 championship season.

Glessing was most recently chief of strategy and development for HSG. Starting in 2023, he served two seasons as interim president of business for HSG’s Major League Soccer team, the Columbus Crew. HSG also owns the Cleveland Browns football team.

Edens remains the team’s governor through 2028. The governor represents the team. Haslam is to take over as governor in 2028. Jamie Dinan also remains an investor.

The team’s value grew from $3.2 billion, when Haslam bought in, to $4 billion when Junior Bridgeman purchased a significant share from minority investors. Bridgeman, a former player turned entrepreneur, died in 2025 of a heart attack.

Feigin, a native of New York, had substantial executive experience before becoming president. He worked for the New York Knicks for six years, rising to vice president of marketing, and also later had executive roles with Deluxe Entertainment Services Group and Marquis Jet Partners. Lasry called him an “invaluable advisor” at the time of the 2014 acquisition.

The outgoing president was well-known for his frank demeanor. In a 2016 speech to the Rotary Club of Madison he called Milwaukee the most “segregated, racist place” he had ever experienced. Years later, the team spearheaded a sizable health and equity initiative.

“We thank Peter for his vision, energy, and relentless commitment that reshaped the Milwaukee Bucks and set a new standard for the NBA in his 12 years,” said Bucks majority owners Wes Edens, Jimmy and Dee Haslam, and Jamie Dinan. “In Josh, we are bringing in a leader who has been an important part of that success, and this transition reflects both continuity and confidence in the future of our organization.”