Non-Alcoholic Beverage Festival Returns

A booze-free festival is headed to Milwaukee this weekend, inviting attendees to explore the ever-growing world of zero-proof beverages with samples from nearly 30 vendors.

The fifth annual N/A Day, spearheaded by Tyler Maas of Milwaukee Record, will take over The Cooperage at 822 S. Water St., on Jan. 3. The event coincides with Dry January, a popular challenge encouraging participants to go alcohol-free for the first month of 2026.

This year’s festival is the largest yet, featuring local companies like Lakefront Brewery and Lotza, as well as national brands such as Michelob Ultra and Liquid Death. Additional vendors include Athletic Brewing, Bero, Best Day Brewing, Canni Hemp Company, Clausthaler, Constellation (Corona), Deschutes, Ghia, Goodland Extracts, Great Lakes Distillery, Guinness, Kind Oasis, Lucky Energy, Molson Coors, Phorm Energy, Point Brewery, Sierra Nevada, Soul Brew Kombucha, Sprecher Brewing Co., Stella Artois, Third Space Brewing Company, Top Note Tonic, WMSE, WYNK and Zero Proof Pass.

The lineup encompasses non-alcoholic beer and seltzers, energy drinks, zero-proof spirits, tonics, craft sodas, sparkling water, coffee, CBD-infused beverages and hemp-derived products—though this may be the last time the latter is allowed.

In November, the federal government included a provision in its spending package aimed at banning most hemp-derived THC products, reversing a loophole created by the 2018 Farm Bill. The ban, scheduled to take effect in November 2026, has drawn criticism from Democratic leaders, business owners and hemp industry representatives.

Milwaukee’s N/A Day festival runs from noon to 4 p.m., with unlimited samples for ticketholders.

A second festival will take place at The Bur Oak in Madison on Jan. 10. The Madison event, now entering its third year, is split into two sessions: one from noon to 2 p.m. and another from 2 to 4 p.m.

Athletic Brewing Company, Clausthaler, WYNK, WMSE and Gruber Law Offices are sponsors for both N/A day events.

Tickets are available to purchase online for the Milwaukee festival, Madison session one and Madison session two. They cost $20 in advance (before fees) and $30 at the door.

