The Year’s Most Popular Real Estate Stories
As the city's landscape changed in 2025, which stories resonated with readers?
Is Milwaukee moving forward, backward or standing still? There are many ways to measure this, but real estate development is definitely a key factor. New developments, old buildings getting torn down, efforts at historic preservation — all can transform the landscape of the city, often in powerful ways. And our readers are very interested in stories that track these changes, though it’s often a surprise which ones get the most attention.
Here are the 10 most popular real estate stories of 2026.
10. Friday Photos: Long-Planned East Side Apartment Building Opens
9. Murphy’s Law: Bronzeville Center for Arts Loses Its Main Donor
8. Are East Side Buildings Historic or Is That ‘Slander’?
7. Murphy’s Law: Betty Brinn Museum Must Move
6. New Plan To Save Building Literally Falling Apart
5. Aurora Demolishing Office Building
4. Murphy’s Law: Why Attanasio Has Never Developed Around Brewers Stadium
3. Replacing 100-Year-Old City Building Won’t Be Cheap
2. Two Milwaukee McDonald’s Restaurants Being Demolished
1. Milwaukee’s Mayor Is Looking To Move
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.
Comments
What’s happening with these stalled developments?:
Hotel at Brady Farwell/Cambridge.
Redevelopment of The Fenwick on Farwell (just north of Shank Hall)
Triangular residence at Franklin Lyon/Warren.
Construction on the latter two have been paused for years.
Any updates on Century City and 30th street (formerly industrial) corridor? On a related subject, any update on the former Master Lock complex?