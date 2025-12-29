GOP Candidates for Governor Talk Trump, Money, Issues

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

While more than a half-dozen Democrats have announced campaigns for Wisconsin’s open governor’s race, the Republican field is — at this point — a one-on-one contest.

They're scheduled to face off in an August 2026 primary where the winner will advance to November's general election.

They’re scheduled to face off in an August 2026 primary where the winner will advance to November’s general election. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced in July that he would not seek a third term.

Tiffany touts state legislative experience, Schoemann cites local public service

There are similarities between the Republicans in the gubernatorial race. Tiffany and Schoemann both describe themselves as lifelong residents of Wisconsin with experience on the farm. When asked what single issue defines him, Tiffany said “fiscal responsibility.”

“I think one thing that maybe a lot of people don’t realize, the reason I ran for the state Assembly back in 2010 when I first gained elected office, was because of fiscal responsibility,” Tiffany said. “We (Wisconsin) had a $3 billion deficit at that point, and that’s always animated me, that government should spend within its means.”

Tiffany served in the Wisconsin Assembly from 2011 to 2013 and in the state Senate from 2013 to 2020. He was elected to Wisconsin’s 7th U.S. House District that year, replacing now-U.S. Transportation Secretaryin Congress.

Schoemann said the single issue defining him in the race for governor is his faith.

“I’m a Christian first,” he said.

Schoemann said his military service and religious conviction pushed him toward public service at the local level.

“I actually started in public administration because I thought politics was a little too volatile and too theoretical,” Schoemann said. “Public administration is really where the rubber hits the road, and you’re dealing with people where they’re at.”

How much money will it take to win GOP primary in 2026?

When asked how much money it will take to win the party’s nomination, Tiffany said his campaign is “budgeting to raise $40 million.” He criticized what he calls “the billionaire loophole” in Wisconsin that allows unlimited campaign contributions to political parties, which then transfer unlimited amounts to candidates.

“But you know, you can cry about it, or you can compete,” Tiffany said. “We choose to compete. We’re hoping to raise $40 million when it comes to a competitive primary.”

As a state legislator, Tiffany voted for the 2015 change to Wisconsin’s campaign finance law, which allowed unlimited contributions to parties and unlimited transfers.

Schoemann predicted that “all in,” both Republicans and Democrats could spend $250 million during Wisconsin’s governors race, which he called “embarrassing.” Still, he said he’s been told he’d need to bring in at least $20 million for the GOP primary and “probably closer to $40 million.”

“So, it’s a serious endeavor, and one that we’re excited about,” he said.

Tiffany, Schoemann have different thoughts on Trump’s impact on primary race

In Republican primaries, few things carry the weight of an endorsement from President Trump. Currently, neither Tiffany nor Schoemann has received it.

Tiffany said Trump will certainly have some impact on the GOP nomination and Democrats “will try to make it about Donald Trump.” He said that’s because they don’t have “a strong set of issues that have been animating them that voters want to hear.”

“I mean, when you see some of the stuff like defund the police, or boys in girls sports, stuff like that, most of the voters in Wisconsin are like, ‘Yeah, we’re not buying that stuff,’” Tiffany said. “And so, I think that’s part of the reason why they try to make President Trump the central part of the campaign.”

Schoemann sees Trump’s role in the GOP primary differently, telling reporter Zac Schultz the president has “a humongous impact.”

“I certainly want to work my tail off to earn his support and endorsement and show him that he can have the confidence in me that I’ve got this race once we get past August and we lead it to victory,” Schoemann said.

At least one other Republican, construction executive Tim Michels, is said to be mulling the race. Michels lost to Evers in 2022.

The Democratic field is much larger and comprises Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Madison state Sen. Kelda Roys, Madison state Rep. Francesca Hong, former Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. CEO Missy Hughes, former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Greater Milwaukee Committee President Joel Brennan.

