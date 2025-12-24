Evers Announces Judge Wagner’s Replacement

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Tony Evers has appointed Owen Piotrowski to replace Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Wagner, who is retiring in March.

Piotrowski is currently an assistant district attorney in the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. He has been with the office since 2014, working on cases involving sensitive crimes, violent crimes and domestic violence. Since 2022, he has served as the team captain for the office’s firearms unit, overseeing attorneys prosecuting non-fatal shooting cases.

“Owen Piotrowski has served the Milwaukee County community for over a decade with a reputation for being respectful, thoughtful, and fair,” said Gov. Evers. “He will serve the people of Milwaukee County well in this new role.”

Judge Wagner was first elected to the bench in 1988. He is currently serving a six-year term following his most recent re-election in 2024.

Wagner plans to retire effective March 16, 2026, according Gov. Tony Evers office. Wagner currently presides over felony court in circuit court Branch 38.

“I am honored and humbled to accept an appointment from Gov. Evers to serve the people of Milwaukee County on the circuit court,” Piotrowski said in a statement released by the governor’s office. “I am grateful to my wife and family for their unwavering support, all of the many mentors I have had in my career for their guidance, and to the Governor for the faith he has shown in me. My career has been dedicated to serving Milwaukee County and advancing the interests of justice, and I look forward to continuing that service as a judge.”

He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and the University of Wisconsin Law School. His current boss, District Attorney Kent Lovern, praised his appointment.

“I am grateful to Gov. Evers for appointing Owen Piotrowski to Milwaukee County Circuit Court, Branch 38,” said Lovern. “Owen has been an outstanding prosecutor who has handled some of the most important cases in the criminal justice system. He is respected by law enforcement professionals, the defense bar, and the judiciary. Owen brings a high level of acumen, experience, and temperament to the bench, and he will be an exemplary judge.”