How Repairers of the Breach’s Clothing Bank Helps the Homeless

In the busy halls of Repairers of the Breach, a daytime refuge and resource center for homeless adults, people sit in front of a television trying to stay warm during subfreezing temperatures in Milwaukee.

Many are in need of winter essentials, including clothes, to help them keep warm when they aren’t inside. Clothes donations are stored in several rooms at the center, 1335 W. Vliet St.

Organizers try to maintain a constant influx of winter gear to donate. As donations come in, they are sorted by volunteers to ensure they are distributing quality garments to those who need it most in Milwaukee: the homeless population.

Every Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. clothes are distributed to anyone who needs them. All a patron has to do is come into the resource center and head up to the second floor. There, they can find the Clothing Bank, a large room filled with boots, hats, gloves, pants, coats and much more.

If a person is in an emergency situation and needs resources outside of a Monday, they can come in during the center’s regular operating hours and receive what they need. Those hours run from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Daniel Thomas, program coordinator at Repairers of the Breach, said once the weather changes from hot to cold, the center sees an increase in people who show up in need of resources.

Donations are accepted at the resource center​​ from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Saturday for all types of clothes.

The shelter also reopened the emergency warming room. It operates daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Here is information about all the warming centers in Milwaukee.

Jonathan Aguilar is a visual journalist at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service who is supported through a partnership between CatchLight Local and Report for America.