Takeout spot has been closed since November while a new franchisee’s license is reviewed by health department.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO, a takeout-only restaurant at 2900 N. Oakland Ave., is set to reopen next month following a temporary closure enforced by the City of Milwaukee.

The location has been on hiatus since Nov. 12, according to signage posted by the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD), which shut down the restaurant due to a licensing error.

Franchisee Kardo Rasha, who submitted a new license application Nov. 14, told Urban Milwaukee he hopes to reopen in January 2026, pending city approval.

At the time of the closure, Rasha was in the process of taking over from a previous operator, he said. “This was a transfer. We submitted the application, but I guess they did not get all the information.”

MHD ordered Buffalo Wild Wings GO to remain closed until its paperwork is “squared away,” Rasha added.

The East Side restaurant initially opened in 2023 under registered agent Daniel G. Cullen. A November 2024 license renewal application shows Cullen’s name crossed out, with Daniela Malku written in its place. Malku is the director of operations for Kardo Group, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Malku’s license is currently active and pending renewal, according to the city’s licensing database. Rasha’s license is also pending; if approved, the latter would invalidate the existing license.

Recent health inspection reports show no major issues at the restaurant, which is located next to Cousins Subs at ground level of The East Sider, a five-story, 55-unit apartment building at the corner of N. Oakland Avenue and E. Locust Street. An affiliate of Locust Propco, LLC owns the building.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO on Oakland Avenue is one of two locations for the chain in Milwaukee proper. The other operates at 3636 S. 27th St. under Blazin Wings, Inc., with Scott Page as registered agent.

Buffalo Wild Wings GO, a small-format version of the chain’s sit-down restaurants, offers traditional and boneless chicken wings and tenders featuring the brand’s 24 dry rubs and sauces. The restaurant also sells sides such as french fries, tater tots and cheese curds.

Inspire Brands owns Buffalo Wild Wings, along with Arby’s, Baskin Robbins, Dunkin‘, Jimmy John’s and Sonic. Buffalo Wild Wings reports 1,236 locations across the country, including 32 in Wisconsin.

