Outpost Natural Foods Building Far Bigger Commercial Kitchen

Expansion by one of nation's largest co-ops needed to meet customer demand.

Outpost Natural Foods plans to expand with a new commercial kitchen, boosting production for its four Milwaukee-area locations and wholesale partners.

The nearly 9,000-square-foot addition is under construction at the company’s corporate office, 3200 S. 3rd St., and is expected to open in 2026. The move will shift most production—except for bakery operations—away from the company’s current Bay View site.

Outpost leadership announced the project in a news release Tuesday morning, noting it comes in response to growing customer demand for prepared foods including wraps, soups, salads, entrees and baked goods at the store’s four Milwaukee-area locations. The grocer also aims to increase wholesale partnerships, adding to its existing hospital and retail clients.

“With a new commercial kitchen, we’ll be able to increase community access to healthy, locally produced foods made with all-natural and organic ingredients,” CEO Ray Simpkins said in a statement. “Our expanded capacity will allow us to add more products and serve more wholesale relationships.”

MSI is serving as the project’s general contractor, converting available warehouse space for the $3.5 million kitchen, which is partially financed by WaterStone Bank, according to the release.

The project reflects Outpost’s commitment to environmental stewardship, with sustainable and energy-efficient upgrades including Energy Star-certified appliances and water heaters, LED lighting, electronically controlled exhaust hoods and R-448A refrigerant, considered a more environmentally friendly alternative to many traditional refrigerants. Coolsys, Inc. will provide refrigeration installation and systems.

“From environmentally friendly operations to expanded access to nutritious foods, our new kitchen reflects our purpose and mission to create a healthy, diverse, and sustainable community,” Simpkins said.

Once open, the new kitchen will be staffed by 27 current employees, a number expected to grow as the co-op scales operations across multiple shifts.

Outpost’s existing 3,100-square-foot kitchen has operated at the company’s Bay View grocery store, 2826 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., since 2005.

Launched in 1970, Outpost now employs nearly 400 workers across stores in Milwaukee, Mequon and Wauwatosa. The co-op is among the 10 largest in the country, with more than 23,500 co-owners throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

