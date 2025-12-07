Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Dec 7th, 2025 02:32 pm

Brewers Announce Derek Hyde Promoted to Senior Vice President – Information Technology

Nov 25th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Gov. Evers Appoints Gerard Ritter as Vilas County Sheriff

Nov 24th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Brad D. Schimel Appointed as Interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin

Nov 17th, 2025 by U.S. Department of Justice

Matt Arnold Named 2025 MLB Executive of the Year

Arnold Becomes the First Two-Time Winner of the Award

Nov 13th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Announces Recipient of the First Annual Anna Mae Robertson Veteran Legacy Award

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is honored to announce Dr. Berdie L. Cowser as the recipient of the inaugural Anna Mae Robertson Veteran Legacy Award.

Nov 12th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs

Wagner Named 2025 Trial Lawyer of the Year

The Wisconsin Association for Justice, Wisconsin’s largest voluntary Bar Association, has named Attorney Benjamin S. Wagner of Habush Habush & Rottier S.C. the 2025 Robert L. Habush Trial Lawyer of the Year.

Nov 12th, 2025 by Habush Habush & Rottier

North Shore Bank Welcomes Nicole Allard as Vice President of Commercial Real Estate Lending

Nov 11th, 2025 by North Shore Bank

Senator Sarah Keyeski Recognized with Emerging Leaders Award

State Government Affairs Council Honors Five Lawmakers in Inaugural Year of Award

Nov 10th, 2025 by State Senate Democratic Leader Dianne Hesselbein

Gov. Evers Appoints Whitney Healy to the Outagamie County Circuit Court

Nov 7th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Appoints Samuel Berg to the Walworth County Circuit Court

Nov 7th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Dawn Peterson Named President & CEO of Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke

Nov 7th, 2025 by Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke

TMJ4 Welcomes Kidd O’Shea Back to Milwaukee to Join Morning Team

Nov 4th, 2025 by TMJ4

