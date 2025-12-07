New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Gov. Evers Appoints Gerard Ritter as Vilas County Sheriff
Nov 24th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
Brad D. Schimel Appointed as Interim United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin
Nov 17th, 2025 by U.S. Department of Justice
Matt Arnold Named 2025 MLB Executive of the Year
Arnold Becomes the First Two-Time Winner of the Award
Nov 13th, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers
Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Announces Recipient of the First Annual Anna Mae Robertson Veteran Legacy Award
The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs is honored to announce Dr. Berdie L. Cowser as the recipient of the inaugural Anna Mae Robertson Veteran Legacy Award.
Nov 12th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs
Wagner Named 2025 Trial Lawyer of the Year
The Wisconsin Association for Justice, Wisconsin’s largest voluntary Bar Association, has named Attorney Benjamin S. Wagner of Habush Habush & Rottier S.C. the 2025 Robert L. Habush Trial Lawyer of the Year.
Nov 12th, 2025 by Habush Habush & Rottier
Senator Sarah Keyeski Recognized with Emerging Leaders Award
State Government Affairs Council Honors Five Lawmakers in Inaugural Year of Award
Nov 10th, 2025 by State Senate Democratic Leader Dianne Hesselbein
TMJ4 Welcomes Kidd O’Shea Back to Milwaukee to Join Morning Team
Nov 4th, 2025 by TMJ4
