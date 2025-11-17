Jewelry Store Moving to Bay View

After months of delays, Cival getting closer to launching new KK Ave. location.

Cival Collective, a jewelry design studio and retail store currently based in Walker’s Point, will soon have a home in Bay View.

The 13-year-old business is relocating to 2159 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., joining the newly constructed complex that also houses two restaurants: Room Service and Todd I Believe I Can Fry. The new storefront will be called Cival Jewelry Showroom & Design Studio, according to temporary signage.

Cival Owner Rae Frye recently applied for an occupancy permit in the complex’s southernmost A3 building. The official document follows months of construction work—and signals long-awaited progress after significant delays.

“It’s been a really difficult process to say the least,” Frye shared in a July 12 update, noting added challenges related to the Trump Administration’s tariffs. “In this economy and political climate, there probably couldn’t be a harder time to navigate the cost of construction.”

Frye, also Cival’s creative director and one of its lead designers, launched the business in 2013. The operation started small with trade shows and makers markets, later establishing an online presence and, in 2017, its first brick-and-mortar location at 911 W. National Ave.

Nina Palacio joined as a designer in 2019 before departing to launch her own business. Several other designers and artists have since joined the collective, specializing in a range of designs and techniques. Cival also offers antique restoration and signature creations from Frye, along with rotating products from other local artisans.

Studio Ehr Architects led the design of the 1,236-square-foot Bay View shop. The building and others in the complex are owned by JTT Commercial, LLC.

Cival has not yet announced an official launch date for the new location, but continues to operate its Walker’s Point store, opening Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit the business’s website.

”Despite our delays, we’re still moving forward,” Frye wrote, also expressing gratitude for customer support over the years. “I’m never giving up on this dream, I’ll always figure it out and I’m just so glad to still be here doing what I love.”

