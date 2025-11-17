Get Fresh! Cafe Proposed For Brewery District

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new operator plans to revive the shuttered cafe space at 1259 N. 10th St., providing a new destination for specialty lattes, smoothies and made-to-order meals in The Brewery District.

The future Get Fresh! Cafe is proposed to open in early 2026, filling the storefront that has in recent years housed Boiler House Cafe and Bon Bon Shop. The latter, a boba cafe, closed in 2024.

Years before gaining legs as a catering company and pop-up, Get Fresh! began like many restaurants: as a craving.

“I was hungry for something different when I got off work one day, and the offerings weren’t there,” owner Sydney Newman told Urban Milwaukee, noting that fresher alternatives to fast food were hard to come by at the time. Get Fresh! was her answer.

Newman launched the concept in a mobile format, eventually partnering with Diverse Dining Market for twice-weekly lunch services, where she served a variety of wraps—turkey club, Reuben, veggie, chicken Caesar salad—at the counter-service spot, 250 E. Wisconsin Ave.

In its new location, Get Fresh! plans to highlight existing wraps alongside a larger menu of breakfast, lunch and snack items. Offerings could include salads, fruit smoothies, locally made bakery and sides such as fruit, coleslaw, potato salad and a rotating soup of the day.

On weekends, Newman would serve hearty breakfast sandwiches with eggs, turkey bacon and cheese. Alternative proteins include chicken sausage, vegetarian sausage and vegetarian bacon. Hot cereals like oatmeal or grits would also be available, along with assorted breakfast pastries.

Beverages could include teas, juices and coffee, with a particular emphasis on house lattes.

Despite menu items like salads and oatmeal, Newman’s focus is more wholesome than health-forward. “We’re just more fresh,” she said. “We use fresh ingredients every day and our wraps are made-to-order.”

The upcoming business—Newman’s first brick-and-mortar—marks a culmination of 20 years in the food service industry. “I’m excited to finally get started,” she said.

The 1,100-square-foot cafe was built out and remodeled by a previous operator, giving Newman a nearly turnkey opportunity. Once it opens—likely in February or March 2026—the cafe expects to see mostly grab-and-go traffic but will also offer limited indoor seating for dine-in guests. Proposed hours are Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 7 a.m. until 3 or 4 p.m.

A license application for the proposed business is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

