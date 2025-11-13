Prominent Democrat ‘Very Seriously’ Considering Bid for Governor

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Joel Brennan could be entering the race for governor.

After rumors grew in recent weeks that a “draft Joel” movement was afoot, the head of the Greater Milwaukee Committee and longtime Democratic political insider is now talking openly about his interest in the race.

“There are lots of candidates in the field already. All of them are my friends. People I know, people I work with. The consideration of this is something I do very seriously,” said Brennan in his weekly appearance on Newsradio 620 WTMJ.

Brennan might not be a household name, especially outside of Milwaukee, but he has held one of the state government’s highest roles. During Gov. Tony Evers‘ first term, Brennan served as the top cabinet official, the secretary of the Department of Administration.

He left after Evers was reelected in late 2021 to take the top job at the Greater Milwaukee Committee (GMC), a group of business and nonprofit leaders focused on civic issues.

Brennan’s prior experience includes serving as CEO of Discovery World and leading the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

He said he would rely on his experience at the state, which includes contracting, the state budget and navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, in his pitch to voters.

“We are at a point right now where you can be comfortable with what you’re doing or you can step up and get in the game,” said Brennan. “There are huge issues that we have to deal with and if people who, I think, go into things for the right reasons and aren’t about grievance and aren’t about vengeance in government, if those of us just stand on the sidelines forever, we’re going to keep getting what we have gotten. And that’s not acceptable to me. Wisconsin is at a place with changes in the Legislature and where things are going, we can be on the offensive and we can do some things.”

“That’s why I take it very seriously and why I’m considering it very seriously,” said Brennan.

Brennan made his first public comment on his weekly radio appearance with NewsRadio 620WTMJ Thursday.

Brennan said that he has been discussing the issue with his wife, Audra, for several months. “Her response was, in some ways, well, why wouldn’t you?” The couple has two kids in college. Audra is the vice president of philanthropy for the Northwestern Mutual Foundation.

There are several Democrats in the race already: County Executive David Crowley, former Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation CEO Missy Hughes, Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez, Representative Francesca Hong, former Rep. Brett Hulsey, Sen. Kelda Roys and stadium beer vendor Ryan Strnad.

Brennan certainly knows many of the candidates well. Hughes, with whom he might have the most similarities, was also a top Evers cabinet member. Crowley, a former legislator, also works closely with the GMC.

Rodriguez was not elected lieutenant governor until after Brennan left, but her predecessor Mandela Barnes, a likely gubernatorial candidate, is someone Brennan worked closely with.

An October Marquette University Law School Poll revealed that approximately 80% of Democrats haven’t decided who they will vote for in the race.

Brennan said he discussed a potential run with Evers. “He is one of umpteen people I wanted to hear about it from me rather than read it in the newspaper,” he said.

The potential candidate is no stranger to political campaigns. A longtime friend of Tom Barrett‘s, Brennan was involved in multiple Barrett campaigns, including serving as campaign manager for Barrett’s 2002 gubernatorial bid.

He’s also run for office before. Brennan, a longtime Brewers Hill resident, lost an open race for a state Senate seat in 2003. Jeff Plale narrowly defeated him in the Democratic primary.

“If I do this, I will decide in the next few weeks,” he said.

Brennan did not respond to Urban Milwaukee’s request for additional comment.

A partisan primary will be held on Aug. 11, 2026.