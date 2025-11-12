Two New Festivals Coming to Lakefront

Freshwater Food & Wine Festival and Rock and Roll Fest to debut in 2026 and 2027.

Two new additions are set to bolster Milwaukee’s reputation as the “City of Festivals.”

Freshwater Food & Wine Festival and Rock and Roll Fest are coming to Henry Maier Festival Park in 2026 and 2027, respectively, Revolve Experience Marketing announced Wednesday.

The two-day food and wine festival will take over the lakefront next September with live cooking demos, chef challenger, tastings, sommelier-led pairings and other hands-on activities.

Revolve CEO and President Wes Shaver and Chef Adam Pawlak are co-producers of two-day event, which aims to lure foodies with local talent and culinarians from across the country. Freshwater will also feature farmers and artisan markets featuring handmade provisions, kitchen utensils and more.

The food and wine event, set for Sept. 19 through 20, will keep the festival momentum alive next year, filling the September gap between Irish Fest and Mexican Fiesta, which typically wrap up the summer lineup, and Milwaukee Oktoberfest, which moved to the lakefront in 2025.

The festival also builds on Milwaukee’s growing reputation as a culinary hub, following its 2024 selection as a “Top Chef” host city alongside Madison and increasing recognition from national platforms such as the James Beard Foundation.

Rock and Roll Fest debuts in September 2027 with a focus on automotive history and music heritage. Held at the south end of the festival grounds, the event will feature custom builds, factory originals, electric vehicles, art showcases, demonstrations, driving simulators and a curated marketplace.

Blending pop culture with car culture, the festival will also highlight DJ sets, live performances, media and “fashion that defines the decades,” according to a news release.

Shaver shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming festivals, touting the lakefront setting as “one of the most unique venues in the country.”

“These festivals are designed to showcase what makes our city and region extraordinary, while embracing the intersection of shared social interests, hospitality, and pop culture,” Shaver said in a statement. “From food and beverage to music and motors, these things bring people together.”

Like Henry Maier Festival Park’s existing lineup of cultural and ethnic events, Freshwater Food & Wine Festival and Rock and Roll Fest seek to drive economic and cultural development while growing tourism in Milwaukee.

“We are excited to welcome these new events to Henry Maier Festival Park,” said Sarah Pancheri, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., in a statement. “Partnering with innovative event producers like Wes Shaver and the Revolve team expands the park’s offerings and draws new audiences to Milwaukee’s lakefront, showcasing our world-class amenities.”

For more information on the upcoming festivals, visit fwfoodandwine.com and rockandrollfest.com.