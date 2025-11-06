Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Halloween is over, there’s Christmas music on the loudspeakers at every retail store and the weather is getting chillier – it’s time to start shopping for gifts and finding ways to not only stay busy, but stay warm. This weekend, there are plenty of ways to do all of those things.

Art Bar’s Mini Show will bring thousands of affordable and small pieces of art to the walls of the bar. The re:Craft and Relic Holiday Market will give guests the chance to buy vintage and handmade goods, and there’s no better way to warm up in the Midwest than with a piping hot casserole, which you can sample quite a few of at Milwaukee Record’s Casserole Call event.

November 6-9: Milwaukee Vegan Restaurant Week

Despite being the month when the holiday where families traditionally eat turkey for dinner occurs, November is also National Vegan Month. To celebrate, Milwaukee restaurants are banding together to put on the first ever Milwaukee Vegan Restaurant Week. Over a dozen restaurants will offer vegan specials and deals on vegan options. For example, Twisted Plants is offering 15% off of all orders to customers who mention Milwaukee Vegan Restaurant Week, and Strange Town will run a maitake mushroom/walnut burger special for the week in addition to the restaurant’s fully vegan menu. For a complete list of participating restaurants and their offerings, check out Visit Milwaukee’s page for the event.

November 7: Art Bar Mini Art Show Opening Night

Art Bar’s popular Mini Show will open this weekend, where the walls of the bar will be covered with thousands of small format art pieces all for sale and priced under $100. While the art will remain for sale throughout the fall and winter season, the bar is celebrating the first day of the art show with a free evening of live music. Guests can enjoy the sounds of Panalure and Frogwater while shopping for their next wall decorations. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and the art show will begin at 5 p.m. Music will begin at 9 p.m.

November 8-9: re:Craft and Relic Holiday Market

Get a headstart on your holiday shopping at the re:Craft and Relic Holiday Market, a makers market and vintage pop up offering items from over 160 vendors. Guests can shop clothing, handmade goods, vintage decor and more while enjoying live music from Jack Tell, Nate Bjorge, Jake Williams and Kevin Wypiszynski. There will also be food and beverages available for purchase. General admission is $7 on Saturday and $5 on Sunday with VIP and Early Bird hours available at an additional cost. Children ages 12 and under will be admitted for free. The re:Craft and Relic Holiday Market will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the MKE Co. Sports Complex. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the re:Craft and Relic website.

November 8: Xtreme Raptor Day

Dinosaurs still live among us! Celebrate modern day raptors at the Schlitz Audubon Center as part of the annual Xtreme Raptor Day, where guests can meet owls, hawks, falcons and more up close and learn more about each species. Stations throughout the center will offer interactive and educational experiences while giving insight on conservation and tips on how to support and nurture birds around your home. You can even take a photo alongside your favorite raptor. Munch Mobile and Tots on the Street will be on site providing purchasable food options. General admission to the event is $18 for adults and $15 for children ages three to 17. Children ages two and under will be admitted for free. For a complete list of scheduled Xtreme Raptor day activities, visit the Schlitz Audubon website.

November 8: Wisconsin Veterans Day Parade

Celebrate the service and sacrifice of Wisconsin’s veterans at the annual Wisconsin Veterans Day Parade. This theme for the parade is “Honor,” a reflection of the military value and tradition of answering the call to duty in order to protect our way of living. The parade, which will take place in Wauwatosa and kick off at the corner of Harwood Ave. and State St., will feature veterans, floats, military and vintage vehicles and more. The parade is free to attend and will step off at 11 a.m.

November 9: Milwaukee Record’s Casserole Call

It’s not a true Midwest gathering if there isn’t a casserole on the table, which makes Milwaukee Record’s Casserole Call a very Midwestern gathering. Restaurants and other organizations will gather at Falcon Bowl to compete for the title of best casserole. Guests will be given a ballot and three tickets for free samples with the option to purchase additional samples for $1. Drinks will be served at the Falcon Bowl bar, and the winner will be announced on November 10. Casserole Call will run from 12 p.m to 3 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance or $15 at the door and can be purchased on the Milwaukee Record website.